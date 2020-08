Here is the Walker County arrest report for Aug. 24-30:

RAMSEY ELIJAH DWAYNE W/M 19 OFFICER CLARK SIMPLE BATTERY – FAMILY VIOLENCE (2 COUNTS)

WILLIAMS TYSON SHON W/M 21 OFFICER CAMPBELL LPD SIMPLE BATTERY

MITCHELL SHIRLEY LEE W/F 29 OFFICER WALKER DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS, TOO FAST FOR CONDITIONS, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, EXPIRED LICENSE PLATE, KNOWINGLY DRIVING A MOTOR VEHICLE ON SUSPENDED, CANCELED, REVOKED REGISTRATION

THOMAS STANLEY RAY W/M 47 OFFICER CARTER RPD MARIJUANA – POSSESS LESS THAN 1 OZ, WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS- MISD, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, CROSSING THE GUARD LINE WITH WEAPONS, INTOXICANTS OR DRUGS

UNDERWOOD TERA ANN W/F 39 OFFICER CARTER RPD MARIJUANA – POSSESS LESS THAN 1 OZ, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I – HEROIN, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, CROSSING THE GUARD LINE WITH WEAPONS, INTOXICANTS OR DRUGS, VIOLATION OF PAROLE

EWARDS STEVEN GREGORY W/M 55 OFFICER CAMP BATTERY – FAMILY VIOLENCE

KING DENVER KURT W/M 25 OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY

BROWN GARRETT NATHNAIEL W/M 23 OFFICER WOOTEN AGGRAVATED BATTERY

WINTER NATHAN EDWARD W/M 38 OFFICER WOOTEN POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE IV (X2), POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, DRUGS TO BE KEPT IN ORIGINAL CONTAINER, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED – 1ST OFFENSE, TOO FAST FOR CONDITIONS, RECKLESS DRIVING, FELONY – FLEEING OR ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE OF POLICE OFFICER FOR FELONY OFFENSE, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN, FELONY – VIOLATION PROBATION

WILLIAMS TIMOTHY RAY W/M 55 OFFICER MILLER HOLD FOR DADE COUNTY

MANN JEFFERY WAYNE W/M 58 OFFICER BARKLEY BATTERY – FAMILY VIOLENCE, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 3RD DEGREE

GRAY HAYLEY MARIE W/F 24 OFFICER DYE DUI-DRUGS

HENDERSON JAMES EDWIN W/M 29 OFFICER WOOTEN DUI

PAGE KRISTY LYNN W/F 38 OFFICER THOMASON PROBATION (F)

WELDON FREDDIE EVELYNN FAY W/F 42 SELF MANUFACTURE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (X2)

PONDER ELIZABETH BROOKE W/F 33 OFFICER HOLLAND SPEEDING, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, CRIMINAL TRESPASS, THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING

FLOYD ROBERT KENNETH W/M 47 OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION (F)

MILLICAN JAMES ROBERT W/M 67 OFFICER CAREATHERS CRIMINAL TRESPASS

LEMING MICHAEL DEWAYNE W/M 34 OFFICER HOLLAND POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV, POSSESSION SCHEDULE II, SEAT BELT VIOLATION

BRIDGES ROBERT STEPHEN B/M 18 DTF THEFT BY BRINGING STOLEN PROPERTY INTO STATE

MISHAIN MUNDTR H/M 23 DTF

SCOTT THALEA NATISHA B/F 21 OFFICER CAREATHERS THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING (M)

JONES SUMMER DAWN W/F 20 DTF TRAFFICKING METH, POSSESSION OF METH WITH INTENT, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (X2)

EDWARDS JEREMY SHANE W/M 39 OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION (F)

VANVELDHUIZEN JOHN WALDEN W/M 39 OFFICER YOUNG HARRASSING PHONE CALLS

CORDELL DANIEL AARON W/M 35 OFFICER HOLLAND IMPROPER USE OF DEALER TAG, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

WALCOTT ERICA DIANE W/F 46 OFFICER SPROUSE DUI

HAYES JOHNATHAN TYLER W/M 25 DTF POSSESSION OF FIRARM DURING COMMISSION OF CRIME, SELL OF FENTANYL

HAYES LUCUS DYLAN W/M 23 DTF SELL OF FENTANYL, POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF CRIME

BROOKSHIRE CHRISTY SUZANNE W/F 47 OFFICER WILLIAMS BATTERY (FVA)

MITCHELL LOGAN LEE W/M 17 1192 OFFICER AGREDANO DUI – DRUGS, FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

GRAVITT RENVA SUE W/F 59 179 OFFICER YOUNG FINANCIAL TRANSACTION CARD FRAUD

BLACKWELL SAMUEL JACOB W/M 23 32540 OFFICER MILLER STRIKING FIXED OBJECT, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

BEARD JOHN ROBERT W/M 34 72807 OFFICER BETHUNE PROBATION (M)

WACASTER DAN EDGAR W/M 44 19468 OFFICER WASIM DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

SANDERS RICHARD LEE W/M 49 131702 OFFICER CARTER RPD DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE, FAILURE TO EXERCISE DUE CARE WHEN USING CELL PHONE / RADIO, SLOW VEHICLE MUST HAVE TRIANGULAR WARN DEVICE

SONGER LEBRON ODELL W/M 25 387 OFFICER BREWER SIMPLE BATTERY – FAMILY VIOLENCE

JOHNSON JOHN EDWARD W/M 53 130738 RETURNED FROM BATTLEFIELD IMAGING

GREENE AVERY DAKOTA B/M 18 OFFICER BARRETT CRIMINAL TRESPASS – FAMILY VIOLENCE

COLBERT JACOB LEE W/M 24 10916 SELF RETURNED FROM FURLOUGH

OWEN TERRY ALLEN W/M 44 7746 OFFICER BARKLEY SIMPLE ASSAULT – FAMILY VIOLENCE

HARGIS BONNIE SUE W/F 40 103535 OFFICER KELLEY CPD LOITERING AND PROWLING

ROOT ROBERT DEAN W/M 43 103534 OFFICER KELLEY CPD LOITERING AND PROWLING, POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, FAILURE TO APPEAR – MISD.

WALKER CLARENCE WILLIAM B/M 47 15219 OFFICER WOOTEN SIMPLE ASSAULT – FVA

LONGWITH BRUCE EDWARD W/M 57 4186 OFFICER BROOME FAILURE TO APPEAR – MISD

CALDWELL HALEY AUTUMN W/F 42 20279 OFFICER WILLIAMSON LPD CRIMINAL TRESPASS – FVA

LOUIS HAILEY LARISSA W/F 26 90287 OFFICER DYE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I – HEROIN, OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS – MISD, PROBATION VIOLATON – FELONY

VALENTINO JOSEPH DANIEL W/M 26 OFFICER DYE DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, FLEEING TO ELUDEA POLICE OFFICER, SEAT BELT VIOLATION, IMPROPER RIGHT TURN, FAILURE TO OBEY STOP SIGN, RECKLESS DRIVING

EDWARDS TIFFANY ALICIA W/F 35 125932 OFFICER ALFORD CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 2ND DEGREE, OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS – FELONY

MORRIS HARVEY ALEXANDER B/M 55 OFFICER JONES DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE

COFFEY TESSA MARIE W/F 22 OFFICER MATHIS LPD DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS

TURLEY BO JAMES W/M 39 OFFICER BUCKNER GSP FLEEING TO ELUDE POLICE OFFICER, NO REGISTRATION, RECKLESS DRIVING, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, STOP SIGN VIOLATION, PASSING IN NO PASSING ZONE, FAILURE TO SIGNAL, SPEEDING, TOO FAST FOR CONDITIONS, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, ADDRESS CHANGE, WRONG CLASS LICENSE, NO INSURANCE, DRIVNG ON WRONG SIDE OF ROADWAY, LITTERING HIGHWAY, OBSTRUCITON OF A LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER

COLLINS HAROLD LAMAR W/M 49 OFFICER THOMASON CRIMINAL TRESPASS – FVA

TONDI ANGELA JOY W/F 49 OFFICER THOMAS GSP DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE