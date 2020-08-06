Signal Mountain Closes Pool After Lifeguard Tests Positive For COVID

62% Of UTC Courses To Be Completely Online; Chattanooga State To Have Only 1 Entrance And Students Must Fill Out Questionnaire

Georgia Has 42 More Deaths From The Virus; 3,250 New Cases

Signal Mountain has closed its pool after a lifeguard tested positive for COVID-19. Officials said, "We do not believe it was contracted at the pool facility. The guard’s most recent shifts ... (click for more)

Local educators informed the Rotary Club about their experiences in navigating a COVID-19 world during Thursday’s Zoom conference. Hamilton County superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson, Chattanooga ... (click for more)