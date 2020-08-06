August 6, 2020
Signal Mountain has closed its pool after a lifeguard tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials said, "We do not believe it was contracted at the pool facility. The guard’s most recent shifts ... (click for more)
Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been an additional 42 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 4,026.
There were 3,250 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)
"Given the protocols in place, risk of exposure for patrons was extremely low. However, we feel it appropriate to provide ... (click for more)
Local educators informed the Rotary Club about their experiences in navigating a COVID-19 world during Thursday’s Zoom conference. Hamilton County superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson, Chattanooga State president Dr. Rebecca Ashford, and UT-Chattanooga’s Chancellor Dr. Steven Angle shared the virtual stage.
Dr. Johnson gave a brief explanation about Hamilton County’s plan to deal ... (click for more)
Peaceful protests are a constitutional right of all Americans under normal conditions. These are not normal conditions.
Atlanta is a major "hot spot" of new cases and total cases of the virus. So forgive me for saying this, but Atlantans, STAY HOME!
Busloads with an estimated total of 500 protestors are probably bringing coronavirus to Miller Plaza Friday night at 6:30 in ... (click for more)
I’ve been a “people person” for all of my life and not until this past weekend did I become aware I have been suffering badly due to “lack of touch.” A lifelong friend passed along a Daily Devotional where a gifted pastor in Massachusetts mourned the fact that – get this – she had been touched by another human being only four times in the last four months. As I paused to dwell on ... (click for more)
Chattanooga Football Club is announcing that the club has finalized a deal with Pittsburgh Riverhounds in the USL Championship that will send defender Raymond Lee to the Keystone state, pending league and federation approval.
“From a club standpoint, it is always difficult to see a good player and better person leave” said Peter Fuller, Head Coach, Chattanooga FC. “But I think ... (click for more)
The UTC football game set at Western Kentucky on Sept. 3 will be delayed.
Western Kentucky Director of Athletics Todd Stewart said, “We have had continuing discussions with Chattanooga regarding the date of our 2020 football game. Given the recent changes among many programs regarding their start date for the upcoming football season, WKU and Chattanooga have mutually agreed ... (click for more)