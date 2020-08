Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABLES, CHARLES HOWARD

950 SPRING CREEK RD Chattanooga, 374123967

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FUGITIVE OUT OF WALKER CO

---

ADKINS, MARK DAVID

5409 CONNELL ST EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

BEARD, TERRY JULIUS

4020 KIRKLAND LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374061810

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL HOMICIDE

---

BOYD, JAMIUS MAURQUIS

2314 GREEN FOREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ( HERION FOR RE

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY

---

BREDWELL, MARK ANTHONY

3509 WILSON AVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

BURLESON, JOSEPH D

6026 PORTER DR HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)---BYRD, PHILLIP LAMAR445 BONA VISTA LN TUNNEL HILL, 30755Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---CASTANEDA, VICTOR13448 CALIFORNIA ST CHICAGO, 60406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT---CHAUDHARY, SAUNAK AJIT8596 FLOWERDALE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374218309Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTEXCESSIVE MOTOR VEHICLE NOISE---COLE, JERMICHAEL LEE1008 N LARCHMONT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)---FLICK, FREDERICK ALAN920 FOREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 68 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---FULMER, JOHN GODLEY4220 Gann Store Rd Hixon, 37343Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---GILL, JAMES W2411 STUART ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063964Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---GRANT, DAVID BRANDON2518 POE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCECONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II---GRAVITT, ELIJAH JAMES4610 ELDRIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---GRIFFIN, ROBYN JANEICE2310 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL SIMULATION---HART, SHAMIEKA ANQUANETTE1405 CAROUSEL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTICRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEFAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT---HENEGAR, ALICIA120 N LOVELL AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---HILL, STEPHEN LEBRON264 Water St Chattanooga, 374101351Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---KIRCHAINE, JOSEPH RICHARD302 SPRING CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---MANRIQUEZ DELGADILLO, ROBERTO80 CLYDESDALE LANE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---MCMURRAY, MATTHEW ALLEN499 THOMPSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)---MILLER, BLAKE AUSTIN5175 JACKSON RD APISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---PAIR, BRYAN JOSEPH1312 MARBORAL AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXBURGLARY (AUTO BURGLARY)---POSEY, NATHAN BLAKE123 CALLAN DR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTASSAULT---REED, ETHAN WALKER810 LA LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---RICE, REGINALD LAMAR3408 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072201Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---RODRIQUEZ, JOHN ANTHONY1701 WILLIAMS CT APT 420 COLUMBUS, 31904Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---SCOTT, LISA ANN10527 COLLIONS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---STRICKLAND, CHRISTOPHER WADE856 LUPTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---WRIGHT, JONATHAN BRUCE1538 OLD WASHINTON DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---YOUNCE, TONYA RANA3451 HARRIS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT UNDER $1,000

