Traffic Delays Expected During Closure Of I-75 North Ramp To I-24 West In October

Traffic delays are expected during a closure of the I-75 North ramp onto I-24 West in October. At Thrive Regional Partnership’s Freight Mobility Coalition meeting on Tuesday, C.W. Matthews, the contracting company reconstructing the critical intersection of Interstates 75 and 24, announced that the temporary ramp closure is expected for a weekend in late October.

Tentatively set for Oct. 23, the date could change depending on several factors. The closure is estimated to last from a Friday to a Sunday in the late evening and early morning hours.

During the closure, traffic bound for I-24 West will instead continue on I-75 North, exiting via Exit 3B to East Brainerd Road, merge back onto I-75S and continue onto I-24W. See attached rendering of proposed route, which is expected to add 5.4 miles to a trip.

Thrive Regional Partnership is actively engaging partners in Bradley and Hamilton counties, as well as several counties in northwest Georgia, to identify additional alternate routes earlier on I-75 North which could help mitigate anticipated traffic due to the closure.

The full update from C.W. Matthews can be found here: https://youtu.be/M-neJrh8rEs