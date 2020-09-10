 Thursday, September 10, 2020 87.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Body Found On Moccasin Bend Was Missing Fisherman From Sequatchie County

Thursday, September 10, 2020

The body of a man recovered from Moccasin Bend Wednesday evening has been identified as Adam Jones, 42, of Sequatchie County. Mr. Jones was reported missing by his family earlier in the week after he didn’t return from a fishing trip.

During the outing, Mr. Jones dropped a friend off to look for artifacts along the bank. Mr. Jones did not return to retrieve the friend, who later called for assistance. On Tuesday, a boat was found adrift near Baylor School. The two events were not linked at this time and the vessel owner retrieved the boat.

Wednesday evening Mr. Jones’ body was found near Moccasin Bend on Nickajack Lake.

TWRA Officers, Chattanooga Fire Department, Hamilton County Marine Rescue, and Chattanooga Police Department recovered the body, which was taken to the Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s office. TWRA Officers received a call around sunset on Wednesday. This incident remains under investigation.

 


September 10, 2020

Governor Lee Announces Law Enforcement Reform Partnership Recommendations

Thursday Governor Bill Lee announced recommendations from the State’s Law Enforcement Reform Partnership to strengthen policing policies, improve information sharing around disciplinary actions and increase officer training. In addition to enhanced policies, a total of $300,000 in CARES Act funding will be utilized for 90 additional cadet scholarships for the Tennessee Law Enforcement ... (click for more)

Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For Sept. 4-10

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for Sept. 4-10: 09-07-20 Prevatt, Jeff Thomas, 49, of 1228 Vittetoe Road, Chickamauga, GA arrested on charge of criminal trespass. Kinser, Frank Ray, 62, of 301 Dogwood Lane, Fort Oglethorpe, GA arrested on charge of simple battery. Turner, Breyon Latrice, 20, of 1830 Fant Drive, Apt. H46, Fort Oglethorpe, GA arrested on charge ... (click for more)

Opinion

Mom-n-Pops

How often do we hear someone say “I can get that cheaper on Amazon” or some variation thereof? I dare say at least once a day, some days several. Whenever I hear someone make that statement, typically after they’ve spent time at the local Mom-n-Pop store looking over a product, I have to chuckle and think back to an incident years ago with a friend who sold computers and integrated ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: 6 Hours At royexum@aol.com

Today I invite you to step behind the curtain. Welcome to my backstage. Some people are amazed at the amount of emails I receive every day on “royexum@aol.com” and whoa! Far be it for me to complain! Many of my story ideas come from what people like to share with me and the worst downside is that time prohibits me answering a great many of them. For instance, if I spent just three ... (click for more)

Sports

Red Wolves Win 2-1 At New England Revolution II

The Chattanooga Red Wolves earned a key road victory Wednesday night at the New England Revolution II. Jason Ramos scored in the 9th minute to give the Red Wolves an early 1-0 lead. His booming shot came off a free kick from Josue Soto. Soto slid the ball to Ramos who fired the shot into the back of the net. The Revs II tied the game with a late first half goal. The game ... (click for more)

NCAA Approves Tikhonenko Waiver At UTC

The UTC Mocs got good news Tuesday afternoon. The NCAA passed word that junior transfer Mark Tikhonenko is immediately to join the 2020-21 roster. Tikhonenko (pronounced TEE-koh-NEN-koh) joined the Mocs in May from Sam Houston State in Texas. At 6-10, 240-lbs, he provides another good option in the frontcourt for Coach Lamont Paris and staff. He began his collegiate ... (click for more)


