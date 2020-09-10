Body Found On Moccasin Bend Was Missing Fisherman From Sequatchie County

The body of a man recovered from Moccasin Bend Wednesday evening has been identified as Adam Jones, 42, of Sequatchie County. Mr. Jones was reported missing by his family earlier in the week after he didn’t return from a fishing trip.

During the outing, Mr. Jones dropped a friend off to look for artifacts along the bank. Mr. Jones did not return to retrieve the friend, who later called for assistance. On Tuesday, a boat was found adrift near Baylor School. The two events were not linked at this time and the vessel owner retrieved the boat.

Wednesday evening Mr. Jones’ body was found near Moccasin Bend on Nickajack Lake.

TWRA Officers, Chattanooga Fire Department, Hamilton County Marine Rescue, and Chattanooga Police Department recovered the body, which was taken to the Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s office. TWRA Officers received a call around sunset on Wednesday. This incident remains under investigation.

