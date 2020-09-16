 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 82.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


City Council Meeting Highlights Unique Relationship Between CDOT, UTC

Wednesday, September 16, 2020
On Sept. 22, two smart city projects will be presented by UTC students and staff at a city council meeting for approval. These projects, a roadway accident prediction model and a pedestrian safety tool, are the result of a collaboration between the Chattanooga Department of Transportation and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga’s Center for Urban Informatics and Progress. CDOT and CUIP frequently collaborate on smart city projects for the city, officials said. 
 
“We reached out to CUIP in January to create two new smart city projects for our team,” Chattanooga Smart City Director Kevin Comstock said.
“We work with CUIP on a near-daily basis, and these projects show how the city and the university’s work go hand in hand in making Chattanooga a safer place.” 

“Working with CDOT is always fruitful,” CUIP Director Mina Sartipi said. “Not only does our research contribute to the community in tangible, visible ways, but our students and staff are involved in our local government process. It’s a win-win for everyone.” 

The two projects will need city council approval before their implementation, as both projects will be funded by the City of Chattanooga.

September 17, 2020

Top City Of Chattanooga Salaries For 2020

September 16, 2020

Top Hamilton County Schools Salaries For 2020

September 16, 2020

Alexander Urges Congress To Act Now On Preparing For Inevitable Next Pandemic


Here are top city of Chattanooga salaries for 2020: (click for more)

Here are the top Hamilton County Schools salaries for 2020: (click for more)

United States Senator Lamar Alexander on Wednesday said Congress needs to break the cycle of “panic, neglect, panic” in response to public health threats. Senator Alexander made his remarks at ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Top City Of Chattanooga Salaries For 2020

Here are top city of Chattanooga salaries for 2020: (click for more)

Top Hamilton County Schools Salaries For 2020

Here are the top Hamilton County Schools salaries for 2020: (click for more)

Opinion

Preserving Walden

I write to hopefully provide some helpful thoughts and perspective on the proposed 44,000 sq. ft. big-box development in Walden, a development I understand will be replete with requisite loading dock, adjacent strip center buildings, and a massive parking lot complete with rows of gas pumps. The land was recently rezoned as a “Village Center, “ though the ordinance approving the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Patagonia Sorrow

There is a 9-in-10 chance that if you were to see me on any given day, I will be wearing a piece of Patagonia clothing. I have had a 50-year love affair with the outdoorsy outfitter and my year-round wardrobe overflows with the brand. The company’s founder, Yvon Chouinard, is easily one of my most fabled folk heroes. For the record, as I write this, I am wearing a Patagonia sweatshirt ... (click for more)

Sports

Red Wolves Win Over Omaha 2-0

The Chattanooga Red Wolves 2-0 victory over Union Omaha felt both closer and more distant than the score indicated. While coach Obleda’s team in red did not dominate in terms of shots or possession, they never seemed to be in danger of losing the lead. That margin began to take form in the 18th minute, when Ricardo Zacarias made a fantastic run in the 18th minute. “I started ... (click for more)

Alexander: Money Paid To Student Athletes For Their Name, Image And Likeness Should Benefit All Student Athletes At That Institution

“Money paid to student athletes for use of their name, image, and likeness should benefit all student athletes at that institution,” Senate education committee Chairman Lamar Alexander (R-Tn.) told a S enate hearing on Tuesday. “Student athletes should not be on the payroll and treated as hired hands.” “I do not see a good ending to allowing a few student athletes to be paid ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors