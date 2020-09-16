City Council Meeting Highlights Unique Relationship Between CDOT, UTC

On Sept. 22, two smart city projects will be presented by UTC students and staff at a city council meeting for approval. These projects, a roadway accident prediction model and a pedestrian safety tool, are the result of a collaboration between the Chattanooga Department of Transportation and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga’s Center for Urban Informatics and Progress. CDOT and CUIP frequently collaborate on smart city projects for the city, officials said.“We reached out to CUIP in January to create two new smart city projects for our team,” Chattanooga Smart City Director Kevin Comstock said.“We work with CUIP on a near-daily basis, and these projects show how the city and the university’s work go hand in hand in making Chattanooga a safer place.”“Working with CDOT is always fruitful,” CUIP Director Mina Sartipi said. “Not only does our research contribute to the community in tangible, visible ways, but our students and staff are involved in our local government process. It’s a win-win for everyone.”The two projects will need city council approval before their implementation, as both projects will be funded by the City of Chattanooga.