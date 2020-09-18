Shallowford Road Closed Between McCallie Avenue And Birds Mill Road Due To Water Main Break

Shallowford Road between McCallie Avenue and Birds Mill Road is closed due to a water main break.
Tennessee American Water is on the scene. Detours will be posted. The public should plan additional time for travel.
View CDOT's map of road closures for full details and location of reported closures due to emergencies or construction.
September 18, 2020
Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:
I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.
II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Mitchell).
III. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)
Shallowford Road between McCallie Avenue and Birds Mill Road is closed due to a water main break.
Tennessee American Water is on the scene. Detours will be posted. The public should plan ... (click for more)
A man, 38, was shot Thursday morning in Chattanooga.
At approximately 9:08 a.m., Chattanooga Police were called to a local hospital after an adult with injuries from a gunshot wound arrived ... (click for more)
Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:
I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.
II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Mitchell).
III. Special Presentation.
IV. Minute Approval.
Order of Business for City Council
V. Ordinances – Final Reading: PLANNING
a. 2020-0090 Morgan Lane (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero ... (click for more)
Shallowford Road between McCallie Avenue and Birds Mill Road is closed due to a water main break.
Tennessee American Water is on the scene. Detours will be posted. The public should plan additional time for travel.
View CDOT's map of road closures for full details and location of reported closures due to emergencies or construction. (click for more)
Even with sincere environmental and conservation aspirations, it is unusual for a municipality to employ an arborist and city forestry expert.
The city of Chattanooga and its mayors— from many administrations ago—are to be congratulated for possessing the foresight, good judgment and environmental stewardship that enabled Gene Hyde to serve our city.
Associated with my environmental ... (click for more)
The most candid and easily the most unique politician in the nation’s November election is Aria DiMezzo. The reason is Aria swears “to tell the truth – nothing but the truth, and whole truth, so help me” -- about everything, believed by some as impossible in the political realm. Actually, it is even more impossible for anyone with Airi’s lifestyle choices to be elected in any vote ... (click for more)
As the boys in blue prepare to head north for the NISA Fall Championship Tournament, today the club announced two more home matches to close out the 2020 season. Saturday, October 17th will see Metro Louisville FC from the NPSL come to town. The following weekend, Saturday, October 24th, NISA’s newest team, Maryland Bobcats FC, will come to the Scenic City. Tickets for both matches ... (click for more)
The second goal in CFC’s 3-0 win over New Amsterdam was truly vintage for the best team in NISA’s Eastern Conference. After the New York team used an overhead kick to clear the ball, CFC’s Juan Hernandez positioned himself underneath it around midfield and then corralled it with a running start.
Beside him was Zeca, who readied himself for one of his trademark runs down the ... (click for more)