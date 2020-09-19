Here is the Hamilton County arrest report:
ALSOBROOK, CONSTANCE KELLEY
207 S MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
---
ANGEVINE, KIARA
3929 MANOR RD APT 209 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1
---
ARNOLD, DEMETRIS JERMAINE
726 CARUTHERS RD APT.
8 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BARLOW, JUSTIN
THE CASCADES RINGGOLD ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM
---
BENFORD, TYRIE LABRON
1419 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073502
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
BRENNER, TESHA MICHELLE
30 LILLIAN DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BROOKS, BRITTNEY LEANN
27 BEGONIA LN RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OVER 10,000.00
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
BROWN, ERIC CHARLES
2815 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BURD, EVA
808 MERRIAM ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
COLLINS, BRANDON EDWARD
1037 LANSDELL RD EASTRIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
COWINGS, JOSEPH
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
DUNCAN, AALEEDA
4806 RENEZET DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
ERVIN, WILLIAM JOSEPH
4145 RINGGOLD RD APT 125 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
ESTES, VERNELL NM
1107 ARCADIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
FAY, BRIAN
717 MANSION DR #J CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
GIBBS, MICHAEL TERRELL
5415 SCHOOL ST OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
---
HAMILTON, DARYL MICHEAL
1312 LYNNHAVEN CIR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HAMPTON, MICHAEL MALIK
77 MAUDE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
---
HEINLEIN, ANTON JAMES
1870 CANNONDALE LOOP CHATTANOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)
---
HICKS, BRIAN LEE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
JAMES, DAVID RAY
918 DONALDSON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
STALKING
---
JEREMIAS, ALFREDO
220 CORBET ST CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JONES, NOAH CONNOR
8321 FRONT GATE CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
JUSTICE, CHAUNCEY CORTEZ
727 E. 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KINSLER, MEGAN BROOKE
1400 ARLINGTON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
LOY, KATRINA MARIE
1008 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MATTHEWS, KRISTOPHER SEAN
123 SHEFFIELD DR ELGIN, 29045
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCKINNEY, JOHN DAVID
1404 GRACE ST SW CLEVELAND, 37308
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
---
MENCER, CANDACE GAYE
34 STANLEY PKWY RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MITCHELL, BRIANNA LASHAY
1092 E ELMWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
SPEEDING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
MOORE, KELVIN DEWAIN
1911 E 34TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ARSON
---
NALLEY, AIVREY CLINTON
862 N ORCHARD KNOB CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
ODUM, SHAVONNE L
3621 MOUNTAINVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
OWEN, KARRIE E
7466 GATES RD HIXSON, 373432337
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
REDONDO, SEAN JOSEPH
330 TANAGER CIR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
RESTRICTED ACCESS (BARRICADE) VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
ROSARIO, RAQUEL
1404 PRESLEY RD NE DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
ROYAL, CHRISTOPHER BRIAN
1510 BURNING BUSH RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
SEALEY, JAMES CURTIS
912 WILSON RD GRIFFIN, 30224
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
STAMPER, ORLANDIS NIKO
2508 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
SUTTON, JUSTIN KYLE
345 HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37397
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
THOMPSON, MARVIN DEWAYNE
2110 Camden St Chattanooga, 374063545
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
---
TORREY, CHARLES ISIAH
3247 CONNER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
VALLE, ROGELIO
2825 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
WILLIAMS, WESLEY EMANUEL
404 TUNNEL BLVD APT F6 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FEL.OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
Here are the mug shots:
|ARNOLD, DEMETRIS JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/07/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BARLOW, JUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/20/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2020
Charge(s):
- FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM
|
|BRENNER, TESHA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/21/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BROOKS, BRITTNEY LEANN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/25/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OVER 10,000.00
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|BROWN, ERIC CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/31/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2020
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|COLLINS, BRANDON EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/10/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|COWINGS, JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/13/1982
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2020
Charge(s):
|
|DUNCAN, AALEEDA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/08/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2020
Charge(s):
|
|ESTES, VERNELL NM
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 02/11/1955
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|FAY, BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 04/04/1959
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
|
|HEINLEIN, ANTON JAMES
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 02/14/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2020
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)
|
|HICKS, BRIAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/09/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2020
Charge(s):
|
|JEREMIAS, ALFREDO
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/06/1986
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2020
Charge(s):
|
|JUSTICE, CHAUNCEY CORTEZ
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/12/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KINSLER, MEGAN BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/14/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2020
Charge(s):
|
|LOY, KATRINA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/13/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2020
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MATTHEWS, KRISTOPHER SEAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/04/1986
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MOORE, KELVIN DEWAIN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/15/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2020
Charge(s):
|
|NALLEY, AIVREY CLINTON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/16/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2020
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|ODUM, SHAVONNE L
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 08/27/1978
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2020
Charge(s):
|
|OWEN, KARRIE E
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/19/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|REDONDO, SEAN JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/26/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
- RESTRICTED ACCESS (BARRICADE) VIOLATION
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|ROSARIO, RAQUEL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/30/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2020
Charge(s):
|
|STAMPER, ORLANDIS NIKO
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/18/1983
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2020
Charge(s):
|
|SUTTON, JUSTIN KYLE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/31/1996
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2020
Charge(s):
|
|TORREY, CHARLES ISIAH
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/07/1988
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|