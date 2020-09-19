 Saturday, September 19, 2020 72.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Saturday, September 19, 2020

Here are the mug shots:

ARNOLD, DEMETRIS JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/07/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BARLOW, JUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/20/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2020
Charge(s):
  • FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM
BRENNER, TESHA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/21/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROOKS, BRITTNEY LEANN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/25/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OVER 10,000.00
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BROWN, ERIC CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/31/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COLLINS, BRANDON EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/10/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
COWINGS, JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/13/1982
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
DUNCAN, AALEEDA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/08/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2020
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
ESTES, VERNELL NM
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 02/11/1955
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
FAY, BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 04/04/1959
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
HEINLEIN, ANTON JAMES
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 02/14/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2020
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)
HICKS, BRIAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/09/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2020
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
JEREMIAS, ALFREDO
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/06/1986
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JUSTICE, CHAUNCEY CORTEZ
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/12/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KINSLER, MEGAN BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/14/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2020
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LOY, KATRINA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/13/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2020
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MATTHEWS, KRISTOPHER SEAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/04/1986
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOORE, KELVIN DEWAIN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/15/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ARSON
NALLEY, AIVREY CLINTON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/16/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2020
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
ODUM, SHAVONNE L
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 08/27/1978
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2020
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
OWEN, KARRIE E
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/19/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
REDONDO, SEAN JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/26/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
  • RESTRICTED ACCESS (BARRICADE) VIOLATION
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
ROSARIO, RAQUEL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/30/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2020
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
STAMPER, ORLANDIS NIKO
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/18/1983
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2020
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SUTTON, JUSTIN KYLE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/31/1996
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2020
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
TORREY, CHARLES ISIAH
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/07/1988
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE


