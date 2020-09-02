 Wednesday, September 2, 2020 91.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Health Department Urges Limited Labor Day Gatherings; COVID-19 Test Site And Hotline Closed Monday In Observance Of Labor Day

Wednesday, September 2, 2020
Over the Labor Day weekend, the Hamilton County Health Department urges residents to avoid planning or attending large gatherings. Events should be limited to 10 people, preferably household contacts only, officials said. 
 
"Health Department data show that many of the new cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton County are directly related to exposures at large gatherings. Frequently, people who do not know they have the virus attend events during their infectious period. Carriers are infectious up to two days prior to showing symptoms.
The people they infect at these events then continue the spread by infecting their household," officials said.
                                                                                                        
“The only way to totally eliminate any risk would be to not attend,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “However if you do decide to attend such an event, we recommend the basic advice for all public activities, which would be to wear a facial covering or mask, maintain a minimum of six feet distance from others, and be sure to regularly wash or sanitize your hands after touching any surfaces.” 
 
According to the CDC, the more people an individual interacts with at a gathering, and the longer that interaction lasts, the higher the potential risk of becoming infected with and spreading COVID-19. 
 
The CDC offers this risk assessment:
•  Lowest risk: Virtual-only activities, events, and gatherings.
•  More risk: Smaller outdoor and in-person gatherings in which individuals from different households remain spaced at least 6 feet apart, wear masks, do not share objects, and come from the same local area (e.g., community, town, city, or county).
•  Higher risk: Medium-sized in-person gatherings that are adapted to allow individuals to remain spaced at least 6 feet apart and with attendees coming from outside the local area.
•  Highest risk: Large in-person gatherings where it is difficult for individuals to remain spaced at least 6 feet apart and attendees travel from outside the local area.
 
Officials said, "Anyone could be an asymptomatic carrier of the virus at any given point. The primary reason behind wearing a mask is to prevent spreading it to others when you do not know that you are infected. 
 
"If you are sick with any COVID-19 symptoms, stay home, do not go out."
 
The Health Department free COVID-19 testing site at the Alstom Plant will be closed Labor Day, Monday. Otherwise, the testing site is open seven days a week from 7-11:30 a.m.
 
For more information about COVID-19 and free Health Department testing, call the hotline at 423-209-8383, Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The COVID-19 hotline is closed Monday in observance of Labor Day. The Tennessee Department of Health COVID-19 hotline may be reached daily by calling 877-857-2945 or 833-556-2476.

September 2, 2020

Hamilton County Has Another Coronavirus Death; 87 More Cases: Tennessee Has 16 More Deaths

September 2, 2020

Dade And Whitfield Counties Have More COVID Deaths; Georgia Deaths Increase By 68

September 2, 2020

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 9/2/20


There has been one more COVID-19-related death in Hamilton County, the county Health Department announced on Wednesday, bringing the toll to 78. An additional 87 coronavirus cases were reported ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been an additional 68 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 5,795. There were 2,021 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)

(click for more)



Breaking News

Hamilton County Has Another Coronavirus Death; 87 More Cases: Tennessee Has 16 More Deaths

There has been one more COVID-19-related death in Hamilton County, the county Health Department announced on Wednesday, bringing the toll to 78. An additional 87 coronavirus cases were reported in Hamilton County, bringing the new total to 8,113. Health Department officials said 6,394 people (79 percent) have recovered from the coronavirus and there are currently 1,641 active ... (click for more)

Dade And Whitfield Counties Have More COVID Deaths; Georgia Deaths Increase By 68

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been an additional 68 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 5,795. There were 2,021 new cases as that total reached 274,613 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 25,025, up 178 from Tuesday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 885 cases, up 8; 17 deaths; 63 ... (click for more)

Opinion

We Are At War

The United States is at war with a well-funded, well organized, terror organization that is spreading all across our nation. They started by setting fires and throwing bricks. Then looting and destruction of private property. Next is taking over entire neighborhoods, and murder of police responding to fake phone calls disguised as emergencies. When Trump was elected POTUS, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What We Have Allowed

It has been long established that: “If it looks like a duck, waddles like a duck, and quacks like a duck, it’s a duck.” But at Shawnee State University in southern Ohio, you can’t be too sure. Nicholas Meriweather, a philosophy professor, was approached by a male student after class and told he resented Professor Meriweather addressing him as “Sir,” or “Mister (last name)” because, ... (click for more)

Sports

Red Wolves' Marky Hernandez Named Player Of The Week

USL League One announced Chattanooga’s Marky Hernandez as the Player of the Week after he led his side to a 4-0 victory against the New England Revolution II on Saturday at CHI Memorial Stadium. Hernandez scored a pair of goals to lead the Red Wolves to a bounce-back victory while also completing 11 of 12 passes overall. The League also announced the Team of the Week which includes ... (click for more)

Bradley County's White Family Made Its Mark On Sports

There is no doubt the Johnson brothers are the most famous siblings to ever come out of the Cleveland and Bradley County area, but there is certainly much to be said about the White brothers, their sons and their accomplishments on the athletic field. Bob, “Bug”, Jack, and Sam are the sons of Dot and Kerm White. Bob White is the oldest of four athletic-minded brothers. However, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors