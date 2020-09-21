Georgia Only Has 2 More COVID Deaths; One Is In Walker County
Monday, September 21, 2020
Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been an additional two deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 6,604.
There were 1,187 new cases as that total reached 307,339 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 27,394, up 17 from Sunday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 1,108 cases, up 7; 17 deaths; 74 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 725 cases, up 2; 12 deaths; 50 hospitalizations
Dade County: 274 cases, up 1; 5 deaths; 20 hospitalizations
Walker County: 1,470 cases, up 5; 30 deaths, up 1; 75 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 4,457 cases, up 6; 60 deaths; 236 hospitalizations