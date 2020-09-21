Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been an additional two deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 6,604.There were 1,187 new cases as that total reached 307,339 confirmed cases of coronavirus.Hospitalizations are at 27,394, up 17 from Sunday.Here are the numbers by county:Catoosa County: 1,108 cases, up 7; 17 deaths; 74 hospitalizationsChattooga County: 725 cases, up 2; 12 deaths; 50 hospitalizationsDade County: 274 cases, up 1; 5 deaths; 20 hospitalizationsWalker County: 1,470 cases, up 5; 30 deaths, up 1; 75 hospitalizationsWhitfield County: 4,457 cases, up 6; 60 deaths; 236 hospitalizations

Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths And 32 More Cases; Tennessee Has 15 New Deaths

Georgia Only Has 2 More COVID Deaths; One Is In Walker County

Dr. Bryan Johnson Named 2021 Tennessee Superintendent Of The Year

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Hamilton County on Monday is 32. The new total is 9,273. There have been no more deaths, said the county Health Department, for a total of 91. Hamilton ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been an additional two deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 6,604. There were 1,187 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)