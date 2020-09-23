Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BELL, ISAIAH E

151 SHARON CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER $1,000

---

BORNGNE, BRITTANY KEONA

5216 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BREWER, JOSHUA LISHUN

2406 EAST 5TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00

---

CAMPBELL, MARY ELISABETH

10016 HUNTERS TRACE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

---

CARTER, JIM FELTON

HOMELESS HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY

---

CHAMBERLIN, ARIEL MAINE

7038 MIDDLE VALLEY ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

---

COMPTON, ALASIA KATRISE

708 SOUTH MOORE ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

CRAW, LATRAISE DERON

813 KAY CIR EAST BRAINERD, 37421

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

CRONNON, WILLIAM JOSHUA

HOMELESS BRIDGE PORT,

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)

---

DELANCY, MAXWELL ALEXANDER

811 RACHELS VW HERMITAGE, 37206

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

DEYHLE, JEFFREY KEVIN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374071402

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

DILLARD-HATTEN, TIFFANY LASHAUNNA

4309 KEMP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

DUKES, JONATHAN ELTON

1015 HANOVER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE AND/

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

EATON, TEDRA LYNN

4747 PINE VIEW LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

ELLIS, AMY CAROL

1508 B KARWILL LN EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT

---

ELLIS, THOMAS RANDOLPH

60 THELMA ST FORT OGLETHORPE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

GREEN, FELICIA SHAWNTA

3310 DELONG AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101224

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

HARDEN, KIMBERLY

708 WEST 47TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

---

HAUGHTON, PHILLIP KEVIN

9200 COBBLESTONE HILL DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

JACKSON, JESSEE JAMES

1410 DALLAS LAKE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

---

LAYNE, TIFFANY A

4621 CLOVERDALE LOOP HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

LOVELACE, JESSICA K

930 MARION ST ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER $1,000

---

MOORE, QUENTEL LAMAR

2104 DABNEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE REVOKED

---

PATTERSON, DARIUS JAMAL

207 TACOA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

RAINES, RUDY CORDELL

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 47402

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

ROSS, TIMOTHY MICHAEL

1413 RICKARD DR NW KNOXVILLE, 37912

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

SLIGER, CODY EVAN

3682 WOODMOUNT DR OOLTEWAH, 37415

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

---

SMITH, ANTHONY JEROME

7655 AUSTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER $1,000

---

STOTTS, CLON BROCK

344 WARREN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

TACKETT, TIMOTHY FRANKLIN

1210 WEST END AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)

---

TEEMS, SCONDA NICOLE

2008 SMITH ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

THORNE, TERRICK KENTA

3520 HIGHLAND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

TRIMMIER, DERRELL AZALEE

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

TURNER, STEPHANIE ANN

900 WINDING HILL LANE HIXSON, 37379

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

VINES, CHRISTOPHER JUNIOR

1402 OAKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

WEBB, BOBBIE KAYE

1027 PINEVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING WHILE REVOKED FOR DUI

---

WILLIAMS, KENTRELL LAMOUNT

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374031208

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

---

WYATT, ALFRED LATREY

873 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

BELL, ISAIAH E

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 04/18/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1,000 BORNGNE, BRITTANY KEONA

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/19/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BREWER, JOSHUA LISHUN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 04/10/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00 CAMPBELL, MARY ELISABETH

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 10/14/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION CARTER, JIM FELTON

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 05/17/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY CHAMBERLIN, ARIEL MAINE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/29/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2020

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE COMPTON, ALASIA KATRISE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 09/28/2000

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT CRAW, LATRAISE DERON

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 08/19/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY CRONNON, WILLIAM JOSHUA

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/24/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA) DEYHLE, JEFFREY KEVIN

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 06/29/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DILLARD-HATTEN, TIFFANY LASHAUNNA

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/11/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DUKES, JONATHAN ELTON

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 07/13/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2020

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE AND/

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE ELLIS, AMY CAROL

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/13/1982

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT ELLIS, THOMAS RANDOLPH

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 01/14/1970

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY GREEN, FELICIA SHAWNTA

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/19/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HARDEN, KIMBERLY

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 11/19/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2020

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE JACKSON, JESSEE JAMES

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 09/30/1973

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE LAYNE, TIFFANY A

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 11/10/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY LOVELACE, JESSICA K

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 02/29/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1,000 MOORE, QUENTEL LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 08/24/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE REVOKED

PARKER, MICHAEL ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/10/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PATTERSON, DARIUS JAMAL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/20/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING RAINES, RUDY CORDELL

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 05/21/1970

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) SLIGER, CODY EVAN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/25/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE SMITH, ANTHONY JEROME

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 01/07/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1,000 THORNE, TERRICK KENTA

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/01/1999

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DOMESTIC ASSAULT TRIMMIER, DERRELL AZALEE

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 10/22/1957

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TURNER, STEPHANIE ANN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 09/17/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2020

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR VINES, CHRISTOPHER JUNIOR

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 03/24/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY WEBB, BOBBIE KAYE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 09/18/1976

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING WHILE REVOKED FOR DUI