Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BELL, ISAIAH E 
151 SHARON CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
BORNGNE, BRITTANY KEONA 
5216 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BREWER, JOSHUA LISHUN 
2406 EAST 5TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
---
CAMPBELL, MARY ELISABETH 
10016 HUNTERS TRACE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
---
CARTER, JIM FELTON 
HOMELESS HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY
---
CHAMBERLIN, ARIEL MAINE 
7038 MIDDLE VALLEY ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
COMPTON, ALASIA KATRISE 
708 SOUTH MOORE ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
CRAW, LATRAISE DERON 
813 KAY CIR EAST BRAINERD, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
CRONNON, WILLIAM JOSHUA 
HOMELESS BRIDGE PORT, 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
---
DELANCY, MAXWELL ALEXANDER 
811 RACHELS VW HERMITAGE, 37206 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
DEYHLE, JEFFREY KEVIN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374071402 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
DILLARD-HATTEN, TIFFANY LASHAUNNA 
4309 KEMP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DUKES, JONATHAN ELTON 
1015 HANOVER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE AND/
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
EATON, TEDRA LYNN 
4747 PINE VIEW LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
ELLIS, AMY CAROL 
1508 B KARWILL LN EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT
---
ELLIS, THOMAS RANDOLPH 
60 THELMA ST FORT OGLETHORPE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
GREEN, FELICIA SHAWNTA 
3310 DELONG AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101224 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HARDEN, KIMBERLY 
708 WEST 47TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
HAUGHTON, PHILLIP KEVIN 
9200 COBBLESTONE HILL DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
JACKSON, JESSEE JAMES 
1410 DALLAS LAKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
---
LAYNE, TIFFANY A 
4621 CLOVERDALE LOOP HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
LOVELACE, JESSICA K 
930 MARION ST ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
MOORE, QUENTEL LAMAR 
2104 DABNEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING WHILE LICENSE REVOKED
---
PATTERSON, DARIUS JAMAL 
207 TACOA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
RAINES, RUDY CORDELL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 47402 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
ROSS, TIMOTHY MICHAEL 
1413 RICKARD DR NW KNOXVILLE, 37912 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SLIGER, CODY EVAN 
3682 WOODMOUNT DR OOLTEWAH, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
---
SMITH, ANTHONY JEROME 
7655 AUSTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
STOTTS, CLON BROCK 
344 WARREN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TACKETT, TIMOTHY FRANKLIN 
1210 WEST END AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)
---
TEEMS, SCONDA NICOLE 
2008 SMITH ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
THORNE, TERRICK KENTA 
3520 HIGHLAND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
TRIMMIER, DERRELL AZALEE 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TURNER, STEPHANIE ANN 
900 WINDING HILL LANE HIXSON, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
VINES, CHRISTOPHER JUNIOR 
1402 OAKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WEBB, BOBBIE KAYE 
1027 PINEVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING WHILE REVOKED FOR DUI
---
WILLIAMS, KENTRELL LAMOUNT 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374031208 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
WYATT, ALFRED LATREY 
873 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

BELL, ISAIAH E
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/18/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1,000
BORNGNE, BRITTANY KEONA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/19/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BREWER, JOSHUA LISHUN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/10/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
CAMPBELL, MARY ELISABETH
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/14/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
CARTER, JIM FELTON
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 05/17/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY
CHAMBERLIN, ARIEL MAINE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/29/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
COMPTON, ALASIA KATRISE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/28/2000
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CRAW, LATRAISE DERON
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/19/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CRONNON, WILLIAM JOSHUA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/24/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
DEYHLE, JEFFREY KEVIN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 06/29/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
DILLARD-HATTEN, TIFFANY LASHAUNNA
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/11/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DUKES, JONATHAN ELTON
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 07/13/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE AND/
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
ELLIS, AMY CAROL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/13/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT
ELLIS, THOMAS RANDOLPH
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 01/14/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
GREEN, FELICIA SHAWNTA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/19/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HARDEN, KIMBERLY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/19/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
JACKSON, JESSEE JAMES
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 09/30/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
LAYNE, TIFFANY A
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/10/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
LOVELACE, JESSICA K
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/29/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1,000
MOORE, QUENTEL LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/24/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WHILE LICENSE REVOKED
PARKER, MICHAEL ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/10/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PATTERSON, DARIUS JAMAL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/20/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RAINES, RUDY CORDELL
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 05/21/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
SLIGER, CODY EVAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/25/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
SMITH, ANTHONY JEROME
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/07/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1,000
THORNE, TERRICK KENTA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/01/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TRIMMIER, DERRELL AZALEE
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 10/22/1957
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TURNER, STEPHANIE ANN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/17/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
VINES, CHRISTOPHER JUNIOR
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/24/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WEBB, BOBBIE KAYE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/18/1976
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WHILE REVOKED FOR DUI
WILLIAMS, KENTRELL LAMOUNT
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/15/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S


September 23, 2020

