Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BELL, ISAIAH E
151 SHARON CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
BORNGNE, BRITTANY KEONA
5216 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BREWER, JOSHUA LISHUN
2406 EAST 5TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
---
CAMPBELL, MARY ELISABETH
10016 HUNTERS TRACE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
---
CARTER, JIM FELTON
HOMELESS HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY
---
CHAMBERLIN, ARIEL MAINE
7038 MIDDLE VALLEY ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
COMPTON, ALASIA KATRISE
708 SOUTH MOORE ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
CRAW, LATRAISE DERON
813 KAY CIR EAST BRAINERD, 37421
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
CRONNON, WILLIAM JOSHUA
HOMELESS BRIDGE PORT,
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
---
DELANCY, MAXWELL ALEXANDER
811 RACHELS VW HERMITAGE, 37206
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
DEYHLE, JEFFREY KEVIN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374071402
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
DILLARD-HATTEN, TIFFANY LASHAUNNA
4309 KEMP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DUKES, JONATHAN ELTON
1015 HANOVER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE AND/
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
EATON, TEDRA LYNN
4747 PINE VIEW LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
ELLIS, AMY CAROL
1508 B KARWILL LN EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT
---
ELLIS, THOMAS RANDOLPH
60 THELMA ST FORT OGLETHORPE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
GREEN, FELICIA SHAWNTA
3310 DELONG AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101224
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HARDEN, KIMBERLY
708 WEST 47TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
HAUGHTON, PHILLIP KEVIN
9200 COBBLESTONE HILL DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
JACKSON, JESSEE JAMES
1410 DALLAS LAKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
---
LAYNE, TIFFANY A
4621 CLOVERDALE LOOP HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
LOVELACE, JESSICA K
930 MARION ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
MOORE, QUENTEL LAMAR
2104 DABNEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING WHILE LICENSE REVOKED
---
PATTERSON, DARIUS JAMAL
207 TACOA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
RAINES, RUDY CORDELL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 47402
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
ROSS, TIMOTHY MICHAEL
1413 RICKARD DR NW KNOXVILLE, 37912
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SLIGER, CODY EVAN
3682 WOODMOUNT DR OOLTEWAH, 37415
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
---
SMITH, ANTHONY JEROME
7655 AUSTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
STOTTS, CLON BROCK
344 WARREN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TACKETT, TIMOTHY FRANKLIN
1210 WEST END AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)
---
TEEMS, SCONDA NICOLE
2008 SMITH ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
THORNE, TERRICK KENTA
3520 HIGHLAND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
TRIMMIER, DERRELL AZALEE
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TURNER, STEPHANIE ANN
900 WINDING HILL LANE HIXSON, 37379
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
VINES, CHRISTOPHER JUNIOR
1402 OAKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WEBB, BOBBIE KAYE
1027 PINEVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING WHILE REVOKED FOR DUI
---
WILLIAMS, KENTRELL LAMOUNT
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374031208
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
WYATT, ALFRED LATREY
873 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
