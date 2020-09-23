Hamilton County Surpasses Its 2010 Census Self-Response Rate

The latest 2020 Census response rates released show that Hamilton County surpassed its 2010 Census self-response rate. As of this week, 67.4 percent of Hamilton County residents have now self-responded to the 2020 Census, making it one of just five counties in Tennessee that have surpassed their rates from the 2010 Census thus far.

“The Census Bureau would like to extend our congratulations to the people of Hamilton County for their high response rate,” said Fernando Armstrong, regional director of the U.S. Census Bureau. “Your response matters and will help your community get the accurate count it needs to secure federal funding for critical public services and political representation.”

The Census Bureau’s online response rate map shows self-response rates by state, city, county and census tract. Households in Hamilton County who have yet to respond can complete the 2020 Census online, by phone, or by mail. Households that do not respond to the census will receive a visit from a census taker who will help them respond.

Surrounding counties’ self-response rates are:

Marion 54.0%

Sequatchie 56.9%

Bledsoe 47.8%

Rhea 54.7%

Meigs 51.9%

Bradley 68.9%

The Census Bureau strongly encourages the public to respond online at 2020census.gov. Households can respond online in English or 12 other languages or by phone. Households can also respond by mail using the paper questionnaire.

As required by the U.S. Constitution, the once-a-decade census must count every person living in the United States. Census data are the basis for our democratic system of government, ensuring that representation in government is equally distributed. Census results shape the future of communities, as census data informs how billions of dollars in federal funds are distributed for health clinics, school lunch programs, disaster recovery initiatives and other critical programs and services for the next 10 years.



For more information, visit 2020census.gov.