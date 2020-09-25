Woman Who Was Found With Large Amount Of Drugs, 5-Week-Old Baby Gets 145 Months In Federal Prison

A woman who was found at her Athens, Tn., residence with a large amount of drugs and a five-week-old baby has been sentenced to serve 145 months in federal prison.

Lueva Corr appeared before Judge Travis McDonough.

The search, conducted May 16, 2019, turned up a large amount of meth and heroin.

It included 910.7 grams of meth under the master bathroom sink, 31 grams of meth in a closet and 371.2 grams of meth on a shelf.

Agents found 14.1 grams of heroin in the master bedroom.

Ms. Corr said Jason Johnson was her main drug supplier. He was also charged in the drug conspiracy.