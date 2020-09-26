 Saturday, September 26, 2020 70.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Black Bear Races Around Downtown Chattanooga Before Being Taken Down By Wildlife Officer

Saturday, September 26, 2020

A black bear raced around downtown Chattanooga on Saturday before it was finally taken down by a TWRA officer.

Earlier in the day, there was a Facebook photo of a bear near Lookout Valley Elementary - possibly a visitor from nearby Elder Mountain.

And there were numerous reports of the bear near UTC with many taking videos.

City officials said it was not a runaway from the Chattanooga Zoo.

Parishioners at St. Paul's Episcopal on Pine Street for the evening Eucharist spotted the black bear rambling down a nearby alley.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency sent officers to the scene and soon a line of officers in flashing patrol vehicles were following behind the bear as it went from behind the Federal Building toward the Bessie Smith Hall along MLK Boulevard. 

Several people on Twitter posted videos of sightings at the university.

September 26, 2020

TDOC Resumes Visitation At 3 Facilities

The Department of Correction will resume visitation for inmates at three TDOC facilities beginning next weekend. A modified visitation schedule is planned for the Turney Center Industrial Complex, the Morgan County Correctional Complex and the Mark Luttrell Transition Center beginning Saturday, Oct. 3. The Department of Correction suspended visitation at all TDOC facilities in ... (click for more)

Tennessee, Georgia Senators Weigh In On Amy Barrett High Court Nomination

U.S. Senators from Tennessee and Georgia quickly weighed in on President Trump’s decision to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court. Senator Marsha Blackburn said, “Amy Coney Barrett is a respected constitutionalist and an excellent nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court. Much like her mentor, the late Justice Antonin Scalia, she will be a textualist and ... (click for more)

Increase The Pay Rate For Substitutes

Today Hamilton County Schools had 138 requests for substitutes. The answer to filing those classrooms is simple, increase the daily pay for substitutes. The pay rate is terrible for both certified and noncertified individuals. Knox County wised up and increased the pay. If a substitute works 10 to 14 days a month, he or she would receive an additional $300. If the person worked ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

This week’s Saturday Funnies opens with this riddle: “There is a single-story yellow and pink house and everything is yellow and pink: yellow bricks, yellow doors, yellow windows, yellow walls, a pink cat, a pink fish, a pink computer, a pink chair, a pink table, a pink telephone, a pink shower. So, what color is the staircase? As you ponder the answer, please know that The Saturday ... (click for more)

Dalton State Ladies Picked To Win SSAC Cross Country Championship

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Defending SSAC champion Dalton State (Ga.) claimed the top spot in the 2020-21 SSAC Women's Cross Country Coaches' Preseason Poll. 2020-21 SSAC Women's Cross Country Coaches' Preseason Poll 1. Dalton State (Ga.) – 63 (7) 2. William Carey (Miss.) – 53 (1) 3. Blue Mountain (Miss.) – 52 4. Mobile (Ala.) – 39 5. Middle Georgia – 31 6. Brewton-Parker ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC Announces The Addition Of Midfielder Cutler Coleman

Chattanooga FC is strengthening their squad as the NISA Fall Championship Tournament continues. The team today announces the signing of midfielder Cutler Coleman from Amherst College. Coleman captained Amherst to the NCAA DIII finals, earning third team All-American honors, First team All-NESCAC and Second Team All-Region. “We are very happy to have added to our roster Cutler ... (click for more)


