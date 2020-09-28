 Monday, September 28, 2020 83.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Clerk Knowles Said His Office Continues To Take Applications For REAL ID Driver's License

Monday, September 28, 2020

County Clerk Bill Knowles said the Clerk’s office continues to accept applications for the REAL ID driver’s license at the Clerks Room 201 Courthouse office. Hours are 8-4:30 daily.

 

He said, “Due to circumstances resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the original Oct. 1, 2020 deadline for having a REAL ID driver’s license to board a commercial airplane and enter some federal facilities was extended an additional year by the President.

The new deadline for REAL ID enforcement is Oct. 1, 2021. REAL ID-compliant cards are marked with a star at the top of the card.

 

“I’m pleased to provide the application process and several documents, information etc. needed when applying.

 

“Applicants must present an original birth certificate or valid, unexpired U.S. passport along with an original social security card or their original IRS W-2/1099 form (within the last 12 months) displaying their full social security number and two proofs of Tennessee residency and a Tennessee Driver’s License. Additional REAL ID documentation can be found by visiting http://countyclerkanytime.com

“Two proof of residency documents required include residential gas, electric, or a water utility bill issued within the last four months.  Also, a current Tennessee vehicle registration receipt, bank statement dated within the last four months, IRS tax return dated within last 12 months. A current homeowner’s or renters insurance policy will also provide proof of residency. A driver’s license with the correct address can serve as one proof of residency.

“Additional name change documentation may be needed, for example an original marriage certificate and/or certified divorce decree if the applicant’s name on their driver’s license/identification differs from the name on their birth certificate or U.S. passport. No copies, only originals or certified documents will be accepted.

“Individuals born in Tennessee not having an original birth certificate may apply for a duplicate at the Hamilton County Vital Records Department, 921 East Third Street, 37403. Birth certificate information may be obtained by calling (423) 209-8025 or visiting https://www.hamiltoncountyhealth.org

“The cost, if its time to renew a license is $32. To simply upgrade with the REAL ID STAR, the cost is $16.

 

Mr. Knowles said, “ Real ID is also issued at the State Driver’s License offices. There are two locations 6502 Bonny Oaks Drive and 4873 Dayton Blvd.”

 


