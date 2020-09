Hamilton County Coronavirus Deaths Remain At 95 For Third Day; 44 New Cases

Hamilton County coronavirus deaths remain at 95 and 44 new cases were reported on Monday. The new total is 9,702.

There have been 9,012 people recover from the virus in Hamilton County, which is 93 percent. There are currently 595 active cases.

There are 63 people hospitalized in Hamilton County from COVID, and one additional suspected case. Of those, 34 are Hamilton County residents. Ten are in intensive care.

Tennessee had 12 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 2,389, state Health Department officials said.



There were 737 new cases in the state for a total of 193,732.



The state currently has 710 people hospitalized from the virus, 18 fewer than on Sunday.



There have been 176,030 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (91 percent).



Testing numbers are above 2.840 million across the state.



Here are the numbers by county:



Shelby County: 31,034 cases, up 81; 460 deaths, up 1



Davidson County: 26,685 cases, up 55; 307 deaths, up 1



Knox County: 9,550 cases, up 53; 80 deaths, up 1



Bledsoe County: 862 cases; 4 deaths



Bradley County: 2,967 cases, up 5; 17 deaths



Grundy County: 312 cases, up 3; 6 deaths, up 1



Marion County: 538 cases, up 5; 8 deaths



Meigs County: 228 cases; 3 deaths



Polk County: 406 cases, up 7; 10 deaths



Rhea County: 850 cases, up 6; 13 deaths, up 1



Sequatchie County: 242 cases, up 4; 1 death