 Friday, September 4, 2020 79.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Langston Charged With Rape After Mother's Day Party

Thursday, September 3, 2020

Police have charged Jamarko Langston, 28, with rape in connection with an incident after a Mother's Day party.

A woman who was at the party said her son brought a man she had not previously met (Langston). She said she began to feel intoxicated and she got into the shower as she usually does when she has too much to drink.

She said she was unaware that everyone had left the house except for the man her son had brought. She said he accosted her in the shower and forced himself on her.

The woman said she was finally able to get away and she ran toward her neighbor's house. She said she fell, hurting her knee and elbow, while running.

She was later able to pick Langston out of a photo lineup.


September 4, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

September 3, 2020

Langston Charged With Rape After Mother's Day Party

September 3, 2020

Police Charge Man After He Burns Mother's House Down In East Brainerd


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARMOUR, NEAL LAVON 106 BLEDSOE TER CHATTANOOGA, 374051810 Age at Arrest: 45 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga TAMPERING WITH ... (click for more)

Police have charged Jamarko Langston, 28, with rape in connection with an incident after a Mother's Day party. A woman who was at the party said her son brought a man she had not previously ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Police have arrested a man for burning down his mother's house in East Brainerd. Christopher Lee Stevens, 35, was charged with arson. In the incident on Aug. 21, there was a ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARMOUR, NEAL LAVON 106 BLEDSOE TER CHATTANOOGA, 374051810 Age at Arrest: 45 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA ---- ARMSTRONG, JOEL ANTHONY 52 ROCK HAVEN LANE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 Age ... (click for more)

Langston Charged With Rape After Mother's Day Party

Police have charged Jamarko Langston, 28, with rape in connection with an incident after a Mother's Day party. A woman who was at the party said her son brought a man she had not previously met (Langston). She said she began to feel intoxicated and she got into the shower as she usually does when she has too much to drink. She said she was unaware that everyone had left the ... (click for more)

Opinion

We Are At War

The United States is at war with a well-funded, well organized, terror organization that is spreading all across our nation. They started by setting fires and throwing bricks. Then looting and destruction of private property. Next is taking over entire neighborhoods, and murder of police responding to fake phone calls disguised as emergencies. When Trump was elected POTUS, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Fact: Divorces Up 34%

Lewis Grizzard, one of the funniest humans to ever include in a golf foursome, was a self-proclaimed expert on divorce. “Folks in Atlanta have bumper stickers: ‘Honk if you’ve ever been married to Lewis Grizzard.'” Once we were playing at Belle Meade in Nashville when he quipped, “And then there was the morning at the breakfast table when I said, 'So, tomorrow is your birthday … ... (click for more)

Sports

Red Wolves Pledge East Ridge Stadium To Get Ongoing Improvements

One year after breaking ground in East Ridge, the Chattanooga Red Wolves’ stadium is slowly but surely nearing completion. Mitch Martino, son of team owner Bob Martino, addressed the Chattanooga Area Chamber during their Thursday afternoon meeting. Right now, fans are able to watch the games in person, albeit in smaller numbers due to COVID-19. However, the current experience ... (click for more)

Chattanooga State Announces New Volleyball Coaches

Chattanooga State Community College has added two new volleyball coaches to the athletic coaching staff. Kristy Lenoir joins as the team’s new head coach and Zach Forgani joins as the assistant coach, replacing the program’s founding coaches, Janet Tate and Robin Moore who both retired earlier this year. “Zach and I are looking forward to building a winning tradition here at ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors