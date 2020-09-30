3 Injured After Vehicle Chase Leads From Hamilton County Into Georgia

Three people in a vehicle being pursued by Hamilton County deputies on Tuesday night were injured after the vehicle crashed after going into Georgia.

At approximately 10:10 p.m., deputies attempted to stop a vehicle in the 2100 block of Gunbarrel Road. The vehicle fled from deputies and continued across the state line.

The vehicle being chased immediately struck a vehicle at the intersection of East Brainerd Road and Gunbarrel Road once the pursuit was initiated. Minor injuries were reported.

The pursuit continued into Georgia where Georgia State Patrol conducted a PIT maneuver. All three suspects in the vehicle reported injuries and were transported to a local medical facility.

Currently, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and Georgia State Patrol are conducting investigations.