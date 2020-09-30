Megan Cover Will Be 10th GPS Head Of School

Girls Preparatory School announced that Megan Cover will officially join the Girls Preparatory School community as Head of School on July 1, 2021.

Ms. Cover brings to GPS years of experience as both teacher and school leader, officials said.

“We were impressed with her understanding that within the GPS legacy lies its future, and that the challenges of today bring with them tremendous opportunities for teaching and learning,” said Mary Tanner, GPS board of trustees member and co-chair of the search committee.

She said, "For the past 20 years at Tower Hill School (Wilmington, Delaware), Ms. Cover has demonstrated excellence in teaching and outstanding initiative and leadership as Head of Upper School. While at Tower Hill, she has been instrumental in launching signature programs, enhancing the experience of rising ninth-graders through summer programs, and facilitating improvements to service learning, environmental initiatives, and social justice and wellness programs for Upper School students. She tirelessly shepherded her Upper School’s monumental shift to remote learning last spring, celebrated the Class of 2020 with an unforgettable 100th graduation ceremony, and oversaw innumerable details in the reopening of their campus this fall.

"Her extensive school leadership experience, her commitment to academic excellence, and her ability to create innovative programming made her stand out among the candidates."

Clay Watson, vice chair of the board of trustees and co-chair of the search committee, said, “Most importantly, she is regarded by her current students and peers alike for her collegiality, sincerity, and role as a champion for her school and students."

Dr. Becca Stimson, chair of the GPS board of trustees, said, “As an all-girls school alumna (Agnes Irwin School), Megan experienced the transformative power of a school where from day one as a new student she felt she belonged. She now confidently steps into the leadership role as the 10th GPS Head of School with a desire for each GPS girl to know she belongs here.

During her tenure at Tower Hill, Ms. Cover served as a French and Spanish teacher and language department chair, created the lower school Spanish program, served as assistant head of upper school and dean of students, and even coached field hockey and lacrosse. She has overseen upper school programs in student life, advisory, leadership, student retention, career day, and new faculty cohorts and brought a discipline and student leadership board model to her school. She holds a bachelor’s degree in French with a minor in education from Denison University and master’s degrees from West Chester University (Spanish) and Middlebury College (French).

Ms. Cover will be moving to Chattanooga with her husband of 22 years, Ted, and their three daughters.

“We are an active family who enjoy exploring the outdoors and were drawn to Chattanooga for the beautiful outdoors that combines both our love of mountains and the water coupled with a warm and welcoming community,” Ms. Cover said. “As a career educator who is a firm believer in the power and purpose of all-girls education and the mother of three daughters, I consider it an honor and a privilege to not only lead GPS into this next chapter of empowering young women of intellect and integrity, but also to join its community as a proud GPS family. I look forward to carrying the torch and raising it high."

On Thursday during Chapel, GPS students will be introduced to their new head of school via a video message she is recording especially for them. Dr. Kirk Walker, GPS interim head of school, will continue in his leadership role through the end of the 2020-21 school year.