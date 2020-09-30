 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 Weather

Breaking News


Megan Cover Will Be 10th GPS Head Of School

Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Megan Cover
Megan Cover

Girls Preparatory School announced that Megan Cover will officially join the Girls Preparatory School community as Head of School on July 1, 2021.


Ms. Cover brings to GPS years of experience as both teacher and school leader, officials said. 


“We were impressed with her understanding that within the GPS legacy lies its future, and that the challenges of today bring with them tremendous opportunities for teaching and learning,” said Mary Tanner, GPS board of trustees member and co-chair of the search committee. 


She said, "For the past 20 years at Tower Hill School (Wilmington, Delaware), Ms.

Cover has demonstrated excellence in teaching and outstanding initiative and leadership as Head of Upper School. While at Tower Hill, she has been instrumental in launching signature programs, enhancing the experience of rising ninth-graders through summer programs, and facilitating improvements to service learning, environmental initiatives, and social justice and wellness programs for Upper School students. She tirelessly shepherded her Upper School’s monumental shift to remote learning last spring, celebrated the Class of 2020 with an unforgettable 100th graduation ceremony, and oversaw innumerable details in the reopening of their campus this fall. 


"Her extensive school leadership experience, her commitment to academic excellence, and her ability to create innovative programming made her stand out among the candidates." 


Clay Watson, vice chair of the board of trustees and co-chair of the search committee, said, “Most importantly, she is regarded by her current students and peers alike for her collegiality, sincerity, and role as a champion for her school and students."


Dr. Becca Stimson, chair of the GPS board of trustees, said, “As an all-girls school alumna (Agnes Irwin School), Megan experienced the transformative power of a school where from day one as a new student she felt she belonged. She now confidently steps into the leadership role as the 10th GPS Head of School with a desire for each GPS girl to know she belongs here.


During her tenure at Tower Hill, Ms. Cover served as a French and Spanish teacher and language department chair, created the lower school Spanish program, served as assistant head of upper school and dean of students, and even coached field hockey and lacrosse. She has overseen upper school programs in student life, advisory, leadership, student retention, career day, and new faculty cohorts and brought a discipline and student leadership board model to her school. She holds a bachelor’s degree in French with a minor in education from Denison University and master’s degrees from West Chester University (Spanish) and Middlebury College (French).


Ms. Cover will be moving to Chattanooga with her husband of 22 years, Ted, and their three daughters. 


“We are an active family who enjoy exploring the outdoors and were drawn to Chattanooga for the beautiful outdoors that combines both our love of mountains and the water coupled with a warm and welcoming community,” Ms. Cover said. “As a career educator who is a firm believer in the power and purpose of all-girls education and the mother of three daughters, I consider it an honor and a privilege to not only lead GPS into this next chapter of empowering young women of intellect and integrity, but also to join its community as a proud GPS family. I look forward to carrying the torch and raising it high."


On Thursday during Chapel, GPS students will be introduced to their new head of school via a video message she is recording especially for them. Dr. Kirk Walker, GPS interim head of school, will continue in his leadership role through the end of the 2020-21 school year. 



September 30, 2020

Man, 21, Shot On Wilcox Boulevard

September 30, 2020

3 Injured After Vehicle Chase Leads From Hamilton County Into Georgia

September 29, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


A 21-year-old man was shot in the 3400 block of Wilcox Boulevard on Tuesday night. At approximately 7:21 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call. Police located the ... (click for more)

Three people in a vehicle being pursued by Hamilton County deputies on Tuesday night were injured after the vehicle crashed after going into Georgia. At approximately 10:10 p.m., deputies ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, MARY D 1551 OLD MILL RD RINGGOLD, 30736 Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Man, 21, Shot On Wilcox Boulevard

A 21-year-old man was shot in the 3400 block of Wilcox Boulevard on Tuesday night. At approximately 7:21 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call. Police located the victim suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS. A crime scene was located by CPD Neighborhood Policing Officers. ... (click for more)

3 Injured After Vehicle Chase Leads From Hamilton County Into Georgia

Three people in a vehicle being pursued by Hamilton County deputies on Tuesday night were injured after the vehicle crashed after going into Georgia. At approximately 10:10 p.m., deputies attempted to stop a vehicle in the 2100 block of Gunbarrel Road. The vehicle fled from deputies and continued across the state line. The vehicle being chased immediately struck a vehicle ... (click for more)

Opinion

Wildlife Conservation? - And Response

TWRA and their lame excuses of public safety, how about the danger of discharging a rifle in a crowded city? Don't we get enough of that from the miscreants running around armed to the teeth? It would have taken a little more time, a little more money to trap the bear and then it could have been humanely euthanized or better yet given a second chance. We all know these state ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Mid-Week Musings

Put me down as a huge proponent of Amy Coney Barrett to take the late Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s seat on The Supreme Court. The more I read about her the stronger I feel. And when I happened across an article in the South Bend, Ind., newspaper, it solidified my belief that for our nation to have any doubts whatsoever and try to trip her on perceived ideological flim-flam is just horribly ... (click for more)

Sports

Reds’ Stephenson Returns Home To Face Childhood Favorites In MLB Playoffs

The last time Tyler Stephenson attended an Atlanta Braves game, he was a high school prospect with dreams of one day making it to the major leagues. Like most aspiring baseball players who grew up in Atlanta over the past two decades, Stephenson wanted to become the next Chipper Jones. Living in the suburb of Kennesaw, Stephenson studied the Hall of Famer’s every move during ... (click for more)

Dalton State's Trevor Bassett Medals At Innisbrook

PALM HARBOR, Fla. – True freshman Trevor Bassett (215, +2) stole the show, methodically working his way around the difficult Copperhead Course to win Individual Medalist in the Invite at Innisbrook at Innisbrook Golf Club in Palm Harbor, Fla. on Tuesday. As a team, the Roadrunners dropped into a tie for 5 th after shooting 311 (+27). Wayland Baptist (Texas) (878, +26) took ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors