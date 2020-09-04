 Friday, September 4, 2020 92.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Judge Starnes Will Not Hear Protester Cases After "Vicious Personal Attacks On Me And My 9-Year-Old Grandson"

Friday, September 4, 2020
Judge Gary Starnes
Judge Gary Starnes

General Sessions Court Judge Gary Starnes said he is recusing himself from the protester cases after "vicious personal attacks against me and my nine-year-old grandson."

Judge Starnes had been set to hear cases against Chattanooga protest leaders Marie Mott, Cameron Williams and several others on Oct. 8.

Ms. Mott at a rally on Wednesday at Miller Park asked for Judge Starnes to recuse himself from the case, saying there is an image on social media of him endorsing “Blue Lives Matter.”

She said, “The judge presiding over the case is seen tagged with his wife, he has his grandchild carrying with other children in the neighborhood a “Blue Lives Matter” flag, and then one of them has a gun on his shoulder. He says that is a matter of patriotism.

“Your job as a judge is to be impartial. And you can’t side in your private life with the police, and then show up to work and then lock up innocent black and brown bodies as if you don’t have a connection.”

Judge Starnes said, "In response to recent public statements, let me be very clear: there was no bias or conflict of interest whatsoever with regard to me hearing what I will refer to as the protester cases.

"I would have been 100 percent unbiased and impartial in every way. However, the vicious, personal attacks on myself and my nine-year-old grandson have made it impossible for me to hear at least one of those cases.

"In order to avoid any appearance of impropriety, to avoid any negative effect on the judiciary, and in the interest of my grandson's privacy and safety, I have decided to recuse myself from all of these cases effective immediately.

"The Administrative Office of the courts will appoint another judge to hear these cases."

Ms. Mott and Cameron Williams are both facing reckless burning and vandalism charges for burning the Sheriff’s Department’s flag during an earlier protest. They and a few other protesters are also facing charges for blocking the street during a May 30 protest.


East Side Elementary and Soddy Daisy Middle School were closed for cleaning on Friday after COVID-19 cases at the school. Officials said there were 28 active coronavirus cases among students ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARMOUR, NEAL LAVON 106 BLEDSOE TER CHATTANOOGA, 374051810 Age at Arrest: 45 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga TAMPERING WITH ... (click for more)

Police have charged Jamarko Langston, 28, with rape in connection with an incident after a Mother's Day party. A woman who was at the party said her son brought a man she had not previously ... (click for more)



East Side Elementary and Soddy Daisy Middle School were closed for cleaning on Friday after COVID-19 cases at the school. Officials said there were 28 active coronavirus cases among students throughout the school system. There were 224 active close contacts. Eighteen employees had active cases of the virus and 36 were awaiting test results. There were 53 close contacts. (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARMOUR, NEAL LAVON 106 BLEDSOE TER CHATTANOOGA, 374051810 Age at Arrest: 45 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA ---- ARMSTRONG, JOEL ANTHONY 52 ROCK HAVEN LANE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 Age ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Tennessee Legislature Has Been A Great Disappointment

The Tennessee legislature has been a great disappointment through all of this. We elected a Republican supermajority and a Republican governor with the expectation that you would stand as a bulwark against encroachments upon our rights. Instead, when our extremely disappointing governor exceeded his authority and deprived the citizens of their property and income under color ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Fact: Divorces Up 34%

Lewis Grizzard, one of the funniest humans to ever include in a golf foursome, was a self-proclaimed expert on divorce. “Folks in Atlanta have bumper stickers: ‘Honk if you’ve ever been married to Lewis Grizzard.'” Once we were playing at Belle Meade in Nashville when he quipped, “And then there was the morning at the breakfast table when I said, 'So, tomorrow is your birthday … ... (click for more)

Sports

CFC Team Is Close-Knit, Ready To Return And Face The New York Cosmos Sept. 12

The Chattanooga Football Club was back at practice on Thursday morning, now almost two weeks removed from their last match. While the postponement of their matchup against New Amsterdam was unexpected, it may end up being a blessing in disguise for the injury-addled club. “We’ve had some key injuries. Richard Dixson has had a little bit of a bad hamstring, and we were unsure ... (click for more)

Red Wolves Pledge East Ridge Stadium To Get Ongoing Improvements

One year after breaking ground in East Ridge, the Chattanooga Red Wolves’ stadium is slowly but surely nearing completion. Mitch Martino, son of team owner Bob Martino, addressed the Chattanooga Area Chamber during their Thursday afternoon meeting. Right now, fans are able to watch the games in person, albeit in smaller numbers due to COVID-19. However, the current experience ... (click for more)


