An arrest has been made in a 1994 murder in Walker County.

Robert Allen Mowry was taken into custody in Nashville for the slaying of James Richard Harris. He is charged with malice murder.

Authorities said Mr. Harris was robbed and killed on Dec. 22, 1994, while he was leaving for work at Miller Industries in Chattanooga. He was found dead at the front of his property on Boss Road in Chickamauga, Ga.

A tip that came to Crime Stoppers in 2009 ultimately led to the arrest, it was stated.