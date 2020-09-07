 Monday, September 7, 2020 Weather

Breaking News


A Woman’s Work Is...On A Steam Engine

TVRM Fireman Rikki Burchett Has Loved Working On Trains Since She Was 6 Years Old

Monday, September 7, 2020 - by Judy Frank
Due to this year’s Covid 19 pandemic, Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum fireman Rikki Burchett wears a mask in addition to her normal railroad coveralls and cap when on the job
Due to this year’s Covid 19 pandemic, Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum fireman Rikki Burchett wears a mask in addition to her normal railroad coveralls and cap when on the job
- photo by Joseph Randall, TVRM
Labor Day 2020 was no holiday for Rikki Burchett.

 

Instead, the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum fireman spent the day created to honor working men and women on the job, working.

 

And happy.

 

“I love it here,” TVRM’s self-described “token female” steam railroad crew member said candidly.

“I’d like to stay here forever. I have no plans to go anywhere else.”

 

Small wonder.  Her current position – fireman on a coal-fired locomotive – is the job the Seattle, Wash., native has been working toward since she was six years old.

 

The youngest of the three daughters of Rick Burchett, the 34-year-old blonde grew up knowing how much her dad loved trains – and how determined he was to find some he could work on.

 

She was in first grade, she said, when her dad discovered Chehalis-Centralia Railroad & Museum, an all-volunteer non-profit which would let him work on its steam engines. 

 

Before long, she was hooked, too.

 

These days, with activity at TVRM picking up now that pandemic-related restrictions have been eased, Ms. Burchett and the rest of the workers at the railroad museum are staying busy.

 

Over Labor Day weekend, for example, the Missionary Ridge Local made four trips a day, Friday through today (Monday). 

 

Special Dinner on the Diner excursions on Friday and Saturday both sold out, as did the Chickamauga Turn Steam excursion on Saturday. Even some of today’s Missionary Ridge Local trips have run out of seats for would-be riders.

 

That’s music to the ears of the former Washington resident who moved more than 2,500 miles to work on coal-fired steam locomotives here.

 

During the years she was growing up in Seattle, Ms. Burchett recalled, she and her dad regularly spent weekends traveling halfway to Portland, Ore. – Chehalis is 90 miles from Seattle – and volunteering as crew members.

 

Today, almost 30 years later, her dad is “on the CCR&M board (of directors) . . . (and) still volunteering,” she said proudly. “He’s worked as brakeman, fireman, engineer, conductor . . . wherever he was needed.”

 

Undeterred by her youth, CCR&M also welcomed his then-six-year-old daughter into the fold and began training her to work on a railroad.

 

“I knew how to fire an oil burner by the time I was 12,” she explained.

 

Once she was grown up, however, real life intervened. She needed to find a job and begin supporting herself. Eventually, she enrolled in a community college and got a degree in computer programming. For five years, she was employed as a data base operator.

 

Her interest in steam trains remained strong, however. She was active in the Heritage Rail Alliance, a nationwide railroad-related preservation group, and it was that association which led to her first trip to Chattanooga.

 

In 2011, she traveled here to attend a conference hosted by TVRM.

 

Not long after that, she said, she found a full-time job in Colorado working in the steam shop at San Luis and Rio Grande Railroad, where she stayed until she was offered a position on the train operations crew during the filming of the movie, The Lone Ranger.

 

That position, unfortunately, didn’t last long, she said, and she wound up back in Seattle working on computer-related jobs.

 

Her eventual return to Chattanooga, she said, grew out of her interest in learning more about steam engines – particularly coal-fired engines.

 

“Everything west of Colorado is oil-based,” she said. “To work with coal, you have to come East.”

 

She fired off a series of applications for railroad operations-related jobs, including some to TVRM.

 

“At the time,” she said, “I didn’t even know they were hiring. I was applying to be a volunteer.”

 

But in 2018, she said, she received a call from TVRM telling her that the railroad museum was running excursions and needed part-time employees interested in training to become locomotive engineers.

 

Was she interested? they wanted to know.

 

Was she ever!

 

Since then, she said, she’s settled into TVRM and her new life. She has a boyfriend, also a  TVRM employee, and a cat named Mikado “after a kind of steam engine,” she said with a laugh. 

 

This year has been challenging, she said, because of the pandemic. TVRM stopped hauling passengers for a while and both she and her boyfriend were out of work.

 

But things are gradually getting back to normal, she said, and TVRM excursions are attracting passengers.  

 

These days, Ms. Burchett, one of the things she wants to do is let other women and young girls know that they, too, can do what she has done.

 

“A lot of people think you have to be a man to work on a railroad,” she said. “But there’s no reason women can’t do these jobs, if they’re interested – and willing to work hard.”


September 7, 2020

Ooltewah High Closed Tuesday For Cleaning

September 7, 2020

Georgia Reports 7 New COVID Deaths, 612 New Cases

September 7, 2020

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News


Ooltewah High School will shift to online learning on Tuesday to clean and disinfect the building and conduct contact tracing. Learning will continue remotely. The county schools for the entire ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been an additional seven deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 6,044. There were 612 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Ooltewah High Closed Tuesday For Cleaning

Ooltewah High School will shift to online learning on Tuesday to clean and disinfect the building and conduct contact tracing. Learning will continue remotely. The county schools for the entire school system reported 22 students with active COVID-19 cases. There are 205 active close contacts. There are 15 employees with active cases and 18 awaiting test results. There are ... (click for more)

Georgia Reports 7 New COVID Deaths, 612 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been an additional seven deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 6,044. There were 612 new cases as that total reached 283,807 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 25,538, up 15 from Saturday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 940 cases, up 1; 16 deaths; 63 hospitalizations ... (click for more)

Opinion

Zach Wamp: We Will Miss Mike Baskette's Joyful Personality And True Friendship

Covid-19 took one of our most dedicated Chattanoogans when Michael Baskette took his last breath Sunday morning. He was always upbeat, thoughtful and pleasant. He loved his friends and enjoyed politics. He was a Republican through and through. I never heard him say anything negative about anyone or anything. His example of how to carry yourself will live ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: "Shooting Season" Ends?

Today, this for historical purposes only, is when the “Summer Shooting Season” ends in Chicago. At least that’s what the cops call it. It begins in late May, always just before June 1, this for statistical purposes only, and ends on Labor Day weekend. Everybody figured last year’s “season” might always stand as the record: 172 homicides and 890 shot and wounded, but fat chance! ... (click for more)

Sports

Red Wolves, Fort Lauderdale Play To 1-1 Tie

The Chattanooga Red Wolves traveled to Fort Lauderdale CF this weekend and earned a 1-1 tie. The match played at Miami CF stadium saw both goals come in the first half. Fort Lauderdale scored in the 26th minute on an own goal by the Red Wolves. Chattanooga answered in the 42th minute on a Ualefi Reis goal assisted by Ronaldo Pineda. The Red Wolves will travel to New England ... (click for more)

Lady Roadrunners Cross Country Team Opens Season With Win As Sports Return To Dalton State

MACON, Ga. - The Lady Roadrunners took off from the starting line like their running shorts were on fire and never looked back to defend their title in the Middle Georgia Invitational in Macon on Saturday. In a meet that included two conference foes (host Middle Georgia and Brewton-Parker), they took five of the top eight places to form a huge gap between them and the second-place ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors