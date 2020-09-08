 Tuesday, September 8, 2020 84.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Downtown Alliance Still Not Decided On Charging Non-Profits

Tuesday, September 8, 2020

The Chattanooga Downtown Alliance (formerly Business Improvement District) has still not decided on charging non-profit organizations the annual fees that others in the district must pay.

Steve Brookes, executive director, said it had been hoped to have a resolution for the board to consider this month. However, he said that will be pushed back to October.

St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Second Presbyterian Church, the Downtown YMCA and United Way have asked that they be exempt from the assessments.

None of those have been billed to date.

Officials said some $900,000 in assessments did go out. About $800,000 has been received.

The city of Chattanooga has been doing the billing. Daisy Madison, city finance director, said the city has not had to add any staff for the work. She said the city gets two percent of the collected amount and is making some profit on the deal or - at worst - breaking even.

Mr. Brookes said for the first time the group is fully staffed - 16 including himself.

Steve Hunt, chairman, said the group "is a small business, and we rent from a Chattanooga landlord."

He said its "ambassadors" are "making a big difference" in the downtown area by keeping it clean, removing graffiti and helping connect some individuals with needed services.


September 8, 2020

Downtown Alliance Still Not Decided On Charging Non-Profits

September 8, 2020

19 People Killed In Labor Day Holiday Travel Period Crashes

September 8, 2020

3,900 Families Hooked Up Thus Far To EPB EdConnect Program


The Chattanooga Downtown Alliance (formerly Business Improvement District) has still not decided on charging non-profit organizations the annual fees that others in the district must pay. ... (click for more)

Traffic crashes across Georgia during the 78-hour long Labor Day holiday travel period resulted in 17 fatal crashes and 19 fatalities reported to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). The holiday travel ... (click for more)

There have been 3,900 families hooked up thus far to EPB Internet through the new EdConnect venture to bring the web to homes that may not be able to afford it. That provides at-home connections ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Downtown Alliance Still Not Decided On Charging Non-Profits

The Chattanooga Downtown Alliance (formerly Business Improvement District) has still not decided on charging non-profit organizations the annual fees that others in the district must pay. Steve Brookes, executive director, said it had been hoped to have a resolution for the board to consider this month. However, he said that will be pushed back to October. St. Paul's Episcopal ... (click for more)

19 People Killed In Labor Day Holiday Travel Period Crashes

Traffic crashes across Georgia during the 78-hour long Labor Day holiday travel period resulted in 17 fatal crashes and 19 fatalities reported to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). The holiday travel period began at 6 p.m. on Fri., Sept. 4, and ended at 11:59 p.m. on Mon., Sept. 7. Statewide, GSP Troopers investigated 331 traffic crashes that resulted in 176 injuries and 13 fatalities ... (click for more)

Opinion

Zach Wamp: We Will Miss Mike Baskette's Joyful Personality And True Friendship

Covid-19 took one of our most dedicated Chattanoogans when Michael Baskette took his last breath Sunday morning. He was always upbeat, thoughtful and pleasant. He loved his friends and enjoyed politics. He was a Republican through and through. I never heard him say anything negative about anyone or anything. His example of how to carry yourself will live ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: From The ‘Crossroads’

Early Saturday night – it was still daylight in Pittsburgh – a well-dressed and well-mannered crowd (mostly seniors) was enjoying the September air at a tony restaurant, its seating in it’ pleasant outdoor area full. Suddenly from around the corner came a Black Lives Matter mob, descending with fury on the innocent diners. Immediately several miscreants jumped inside the patio’s ... (click for more)

Sports

Hollis, Croft Overall Winners In FCA 5K Race Monday

The younger generation dominated the overall results at the annual FCA 5K Monday morning at Chattanooga State. Lane Hollis and Katilee Croft, a pair of speedy high school cross country standouts, captured the overall titles in the event where proceeds benefit local chapters of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Hollis, a 17-year-old senior at Coahulla Creek in Dalton, was ... (click for more)

Red Wolves, Fort Lauderdale Play To 1-1 Tie

The Chattanooga Red Wolves traveled to Fort Lauderdale CF this weekend and earned a 1-1 tie. The match played at Miami CF stadium saw both goals come in the first half. Fort Lauderdale scored in the 26th minute on an own goal by the Red Wolves. Chattanooga answered in the 42th minute on a Ualefi Reis goal assisted by Ronaldo Pineda. The Red Wolves will travel to New England ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors