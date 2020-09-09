 Wednesday, September 9, 2020 86.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

WWTA Announces 12% Increase In Sewer Rates Effective Oct. 1

Wednesday, September 9, 2020

The Hamilton County Water and Wastewater Treatment Authority (WWTA) announced a 12% increase in sewer fees will go into effect on Oct. 1.

The WWTA has been in negotiations with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for more than five years.

The WWTA has been working to enter into a Consent Decree (CD) that will provide a legal settlement and a work plan to address sanitary sewer overflows (SSOs) in Hamilton County. As with other metropolitan areas across the state and country who have entered into similar agreements, the WWTA anticipates the duration of the CD to be between 15 and 20 years with a significant portion of the work occurring in the first 10 years.

The primary requirement of the CD is an accelerated work plan. In anticipation of the CD, sewer rehabilitation projects are currently underway in East Ridge, Lookout Mountain, Ooltewah, Red Bank, and Soddy Daisy. Additional projects are in the planning stage that will correct significant deficiencies on Signal Mountain.

With numerous sewer projects already in progress across Hamilton County and many more to come, the cost of the work is significant. To begin to meet the financial obligations of the accelerated work plan, it is necessary for the WWTA to increase sewer fees by 12%. The rate increase will take effect on Oct. 1.

WWTA Board Chairman Dick Gee said, “The Hamilton County sewer system typically experiences over 200 weather-related sewer overflows each year. The overflows can contaminate local streams and potentially pose a public health risk. Addressing the issue is costly; however, it is the right thing to do and it is a requirement of the Federal Water Pollution Control Act.”

WWTA Executive Director Michael Patrick said, “The WWTA has worked hard to keep sewer fees as low as possible throughout its history. As with other infrastructure that we rely on as a society, a very conservative approach was taken to address upgrades and repairs. Unfortunately, we are at the point where we can no longer put off making significant improvements to our critical sewer infrastructure. Some of the most important components of our modern society are the investments that previous generations have made in our water and sewer infrastructure. Those investments were not easy then and certainly are not easy now. However, it is time for us to do our part for ourselves as well as for future generations. In the coming months, you will be hearing about the projects that the WWTA is undertaking to provide a safe and reliable sanitary sewer system for Hamilton County. We would appreciate the public’s understanding as the work begins. We will post regular updates on our social media page and also through traditional media platforms to let the public know where these investments are being made, why they are being made, and who they will serve both now and in the future.”


September 9, 2020

TDOC Reports 80 Percent Of All Inmates Received Negative COVID-19 Test Results

September 9, 2020

Nakai McMillan Arrested For Rape And Aggravated Battery

September 9, 2020

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 9/9/20


Results from the latest round of targeted testing for COVID-19 at state correctional facilities shows 80 percent of all inmates received negative test results. Since last Thursday, 2,688 inmates

Nakai Lamont McMillan has been arrested on rape and aggravated battery charges. On Friday, at 3:10 a.m., Walker County deputies responded to an assault in a Rossville area. Upon arrival, deputies





Mom-n-Pops

How often do we hear someone say “I can get that cheaper on Amazon” or some variation thereof? I dare say at least once a day, some days several. Whenever I hear someone make that statement, typically after they’ve spent time at the local Mom-n-Pop store looking over a product, I have to chuckle and think back to an incident years ago with a friend who sold computers and integrated ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Chickamauga Next Week - And The Goat Who Ate The Deputy's Papers

I enjoyed a pleasant surprise in late June after I wrote a story about some poorly misguided thugs in Madison, Wi., who had just torn down a decapitated statue that had stood at the state capital for years. The story (“Wrong Statue, Morons,” Jun 25, 2020) was in honor of a great Union Army General, Hans Christian Heg, who gave his life while fighting in bloody Chickamauga solely ... (click for more)

NCAA Approves Tikhonenko Waiver At UTC

The UTC Mocs got good news Tuesday afternoon. The NCAA passed word that junior transfer Mark Tikhonenko is immediately to join the 2020-21 roster. Tikhonenko (pronounced TEE-koh-NEN-koh) joined the Mocs in May from Sam Houston State in Texas. At 6-10, 240-lbs, he provides another good option in the frontcourt for Coach Lamont Paris and staff. He began his collegiate ... (click for more)

Hollis, Croft Overall Winners In FCA 5K Race Monday

The younger generation dominated the overall results at the annual FCA 5K Monday morning at Chattanooga State. Lane Hollis and Katilee Croft, a pair of speedy high school cross country standouts, captured the overall titles in the event where proceeds benefit local chapters of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Hollis, a 17-year-old senior at Coahulla Creek in Dalton, was ... (click for more)


