Alexander Says FDA-Approved COVID-19 Vaccine Is The Way To Stop More Deaths

Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Senate health committee Chairman Lamar Alexander on Wednesday said, “an FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine is the way to stop more deaths, while the unpleasant alternative is to let the epidemic run its course until everyone is either killed or recovered,” during Wednesday morning’s committee hearing on the role of vaccines in preventing infectious disease outbreaks and protecting public health.

 

“What is new about dealing with epidemics is modern medicine, including the ability to diagnose the disease and then to create treatments to make it easier to recover,” Senator Alexander said.

“But the true miracle of modern medicine is vaccines, which can prevent humans from acquiring the disease at all.

 

“That is why today in all 50 states and the District of Columbia schoolchildren are required to take vaccinations for diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio, measles, rubella, and chicken pox before entering school. The vaccination will protect the child from getting the disease, which in turn prevents the child from infecting someone else – a pattern that has caused these diseases eventually to disappear."

 

The purpose of Wednesday’s Senate health committee hearing—“Vaccines: Saving Lives, Ensuring Confidence, and Protecting Public Health”—is to explore the remarkable progression science is making toward a COVID-19 vaccine, to remind parents to have their children get their childhood vaccinations, and encourage as many Americans as possible to get the flu vaccine this fall.

 

“Some people incorrectly believe ‘warp speed’ means cutting corners,” said Senator Alexander. “But it refers to the extraordinary investment in research, development, and manufacturing scale-up for a COVID-19 vaccine. Perhaps most significantly, the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority has taken the unprecedented step to help speed up manufacturing for hundreds of millions of doses of vaccines early in the process by buying these doses in advance so they can be ready to distribute as soon as the new vaccines are approved by the FDA.”

 

Senator Alexander noted that despite the speed with which scientists are developing a COVID-19 vaccine, Dr. Stephen Hahn, the Commissioner of the FDA, said the agency is not skimping on its review of safety and efficacy: “This is going to be a science, medicine, data decision. This is not going to be a political decision,” Dr. Hahn has said. 

 

Senator Alexander then addressed three questions that Americans have about vaccines:


1. Are they safe?


 “Vaccines are reviewed and approved by the FDA. FDA can either license a vaccine or authorize a vaccine for use during a public health emergency—and the FDA’s stringent approval process is the gold standard for the rest of the world,” Alexander said. “The vaccines that are routinely given to children are specifically recommended by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, an outside group of experts that looks at all available scientific information about each vaccine. Medical associations like the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Academy of Family Physicians work with ACIP to develop these recommendations.”

 

2. Are they effective? 

“Polio was one of the most dreaded childhood diseases of the 20th century,” Alexander continued. “Following introduction of [polio] vaccines, the number of polio cases fell rapidly to less than 100 in the 1960s and fewer than 10 in the 1970s according to the CDC. Thanks to a successful vaccination program, the United States has been polio-free since 1979.”

 

3. Is the doctor’s office safe during the COVID-19 pandemic? 

 

 “The pandemic has made some parents leery of the doctors’ office,” Alexander concluded. “For parents who are worried about taking their children to the doctor during the pandemic, AAP says pediatricians are working to ensure their offices are as safe as possible for children to visit. According to the AAP’s Dr. Sean O’Leary, ‘Medical offices are among the safest places you can be right now given the really extensive measures they’ve taken to prevent spread of COVID-19 both to themselves and their patients. Parents shouldn’t be afraid to go to their doctor.’”

 

Read Chairman Alexander's full prepared opening statement here.


September 9, 2020

Tennessee Highway Patrol Locates 2 Stolen Commercial Vehicle Trailers Loaded With Hurricane Relief Pre-Packaged Meals

September 9, 2020

Georgia Reports 2,081 New Coronavirus Cases And 60 More Deaths

September 9, 2020

Hamilton County Has 54 New COVID Cases; 3 New Deaths


Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers and THP's Criminal Investigation Division on Sunday located two stolen commercial box trailers loaded with approximately $450,000 worth of Meals Ready to Eat

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been an additional 60 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 6,128. There were 2,081 new cases as that total reached

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Hamilton County on Wednesday is 54. The new total is 8,533. There were three new deaths reported, said the county Health Department, for a total of 82.



Opinion

Mom-n-Pops

How often do we hear someone say "I can get that cheaper on Amazon" or some variation thereof? I dare say at least once a day, some days several. Whenever I hear someone make that statement, typically after they've spent time at the local Mom-n-Pop store looking over a product, I have to chuckle and think back to an incident years ago with a friend who sold computers and integrated

Roy Exum: Chickamauga Next Week - And The Goat Who Ate The Deputy's Papers

I enjoyed a pleasant surprise in late June after I wrote a story about some poorly misguided thugs in Madison, Wi., who had just torn down a decapitated statue that had stood at the state capital for years. The story ("Wrong Statue, Morons," Jun 25, 2020) was in honor of a great Union Army General, Hans Christian Heg, who gave his life while fighting in bloody Chickamauga solely

Sports

NCAA Approves Tikhonenko Waiver At UTC

The UTC Mocs got good news Tuesday afternoon. The NCAA passed word that junior transfer Mark Tikhonenko is immediately to join the 2020-21 roster. Tikhonenko (pronounced TEE-koh-NEN-koh) joined the Mocs in May from Sam Houston State in Texas. At 6-10, 240-lbs, he provides another good option in the frontcourt for Coach Lamont Paris and staff. He began his collegiate

Hollis, Croft Overall Winners In FCA 5K Race Monday

The younger generation dominated the overall results at the annual FCA 5K Monday morning at Chattanooga State. Lane Hollis and Katilee Croft, a pair of speedy high school cross country standouts, captured the overall titles in the event where proceeds benefit local chapters of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Hollis, a 17-year-old senior at Coahulla Creek in Dalton, was


