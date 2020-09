Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury:



No Bills:

1 CLEMONS, SAMUEL DALE SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA 09/09/2020

1 GOINS, BOBBY LAVANTE MARIJUANA FOR RESALE 09/09/2020

1 JENNINGS, DAVID JEREL POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 09/09/2020

2 JENNINGS, DAVID JEREL DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE 09/09/2020

1 LEWIS JR, FRANK ARTHUR POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 09/09/2020

1 THOMAS, LILLIAM MARIE RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 09/09/2020

1 THOMAS, RICHARD L DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE 09/09/2020

True Bills:

310432 1 BAILEY, KYLIA DESHAE THEFT OF PROPERTY 09/09/2020

310433 1 BENTLEY, ADRIAN LEBRON POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED 09/09/2020

310433 2 BENTLEY, ADRIAN LEBRON POSS. OF FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS OFFENSE 09/09/2020

310433 3 BENTLEY, ADRIAN LEBRON POSS. MARIHUANA FOR RESALE 09/09/2020

310433 4 BENTLEY, ADRIAN LEBRON POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 09/09/2020

310434 1 ELLIS, STEVEN COLE POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED 09/09/2020

310434 2 ELLIS, STEVEN COLE POSS. OF FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS OFFENSE 09/09/2020

310434 3 ELLIS, STEVEN COLE POSS. MARIHUANA FOR RESALE 09/09/2020

310434 4 ELLIS, STEVEN COLE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 09/09/2020

310435 1 BLOCKER, CHARLES EDWARD LIGHT LAW VIOLATION 09/09/2020

310435 2 BLOCKER, CHARLES EDWARD OPEN CONTAINER LAW 09/09/2020

310435 3 BLOCKER, CHARLES EDWARD FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY 09/09/2020

310435 4 BLOCKER, CHARLES EDWARD DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE 09/09/2020

310436 1 CAGLE, TALLEY HARASSMENT 09/09/2020

310437 1 CAGLE, TALLEY DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 09/09/2020

310441 1 SCEALF, JEFFREY L CONSPIRACY TO POSSESS HEROIN FOR RESALE 09/09/2020

310439 1 JOHNSON, JOSHUA DAVIS CONSPIRACY TO POSSESS HEROIN FOR RESALE 09/09/2020

310440 1 PATRICK, MILTON JOSEPH CONSPIRACY TO POSSESS HEROIN FOR RESALE 09/09/2020

310438 1 CIMINI, NICOLE LIA CONSPIRACY TO POSSESS HEROIN FOR RESALE 09/09/2020

310443 1 JOHNSON, JOSHUA DAVIS MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE 09/09/2020



310442 1 CIMINI, NICOLE LIA MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE 09/09/2020

310444 1 CLEMONS, SAMUEL DALE POSS. HEROIN FOR RESALE 09/09/2020

310444 2 CLEMONS, SAMUEL DALE POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE 09/09/2020

310444 3 CLEMONS, SAMUEL DALE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 09/09/2020

310445 1 CLEMONS, SAMUEL DALE THEFT OF PROPERTY 09/09/2020

310446 1 CULVER, HUNTER CHASE THEFT OF PROPERTY 09/09/2020

310447 1 ELLIS, STEVEN COLE SPEEDING 09/09/2020

310448 1 GOINS, BOBBY LAVANTE POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG

CONVICTION

09/09/2020

310448 2 GOINS, BOBBY LAVANTE POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE 09/09/2020

310448 3 GOINS, BOBBY LAVANTE POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE 09/09/2020

310448 4 GOINS, BOBBY LAVANTE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 09/09/2020

310449 1 HOWARD, HEATH EUGENE DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE 09/09/2020

310449 2 HOWARD, HEATH EUGENE FAILURE TO APPEAR 09/09/2020

310450 1 HOWARD, HEATH EUGENE POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE 09/09/2020

310450 2 HOWARD, HEATH EUGENE POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM FOR RESALE 09/09/2020

310450 3 HOWARD, HEATH EUGENE POSSESSION OF OXYMORPHONE FOR RESALE 09/09/2020

310450 4 HOWARD, HEATH EUGENE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 09/09/2020

310451 1 JENNINGS, DAVID JEREL POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE 09/09/2020

310451 2 JENNINGS, DAVID JEREL POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 09/09/2020

310452 1 LEWIS JR, FRANK ARTHUR POSSESSION OF AMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE 09/09/2020

310452 2 LEWIS JR, FRANK ARTHUR POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 09/09/2020

310452 3 LEWIS JR, FRANK ARTHUR POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG 09/09/2020



310452 4 LEWIS JR, FRANK ARTHUR FAILURE TO CHANGE ADDRESS ON DRIVER'S LICENSE 09/09/2020

310452 5 LEWIS JR, FRANK ARTHUR VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW 09/09/2020

310452 6 LEWIS JR, FRANK ARTHUR DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE 09/09/2020

310452 7 LEWIS JR, FRANK ARTHUR DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 09/09/2020

310453 1 MALONE JR, MARK ANTHONY AGGRAVATED BURGLARY 09/09/2020

310453 2 MALONE JR, MARK ANTHONY THEFT OF PROPERTY 09/09/2020

310453 3 MALONE JR, MARK ANTHONY POSSESSION OF WEAPON WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY

CONVICTION

09/09/2020

310454 1 MAYS, ERIKA DANIELLE EVADING ARREST 09/09/2020

310454 2 MAYS, ERIKA DANIELLE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 09/09/2020

310455 1 MCCLURE, BRIAN NELSON STALKING 09/09/2020

310456 1 NEWTON, CHERYL LYNN THEFT OF PROPERTY 09/09/2020

310457 1 PLASTERER, SETH M DOMESTIC ASSAULT 09/09/2020

310457 2 PLASTERER, SETH M THEFT OF PROPERTY 09/09/2020

310458 1 SCOTT, DEJUAN AGGRAVATED ROBBERY 09/09/2020

310459 1 SCOTT, DEJUAN AGGRAVATED ROBBERY 09/09/2020

310460 1 THOMAS, LILLIAM MARIE BLOCKING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC 09/09/2020

310460 2 THOMAS, LILLIAM MARIE FAILURE TO APPEAR 09/09/2020

310460 3 THOMAS, LILLIAM MARIE DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 09/09/2020

310461 1 THOMAS, RICHARD L POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY

CONVICTION

09/09/2020

310461 2 THOMAS, RICHARD L POSSESSION OF COCAINE 09/09/2020