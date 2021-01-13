 Wednesday, January 13, 2021 Weather

AG Slatery Joins Bipartisan Coalition Condemning Attack On The U.S. Capitol

Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III joined a bipartisan coalition of 50 states, territories, and the District of Columbia, in sending a letter to Acting U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen condemning the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and stating such actions cannot be allowed to go unchecked.

“What occurred Jan. 6 was an assault on the very foundation of our republic," said General Slatery. "It threatened the rule of law and how we all, Republicans, Democrats, and Independents, should be able to peacefully engage in government. The attorneys general of our states and territories often work together across the political spectrum for the good of the American people, and we speak with unity today.”

The letter, led by Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine, Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, and Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson, reads:

“We, the undersigned state attorneys general, are committed to the protection of public safety, the rule of law, and the U.S. Constitution. We are appalled that on January 6, 2021, rioters invaded the U.S. Capitol, defaced the building, and engaged in a range of criminal conduct—including unlawful entry, theft, destruction of U.S. government property, and assault. Worst of all, the riot resulted in the deaths of individuals, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer, and others were physically injured. Beyond these harms, the rioters’ actions temporarily paused government business of the most sacred sort in our system—certifying the result of a presidential election.

"We all just witnessed a very dark day in America. The events of January 6 represent a direct, physical challenge to the rule of law and our democratic republic itself. Together, we will continue to do our part to repair the damage done to institutions and build a more perfect union. As Americans, and those charged with enforcing the law, we must come together to condemn lawless violence, making clear that such actions will not be allowed to go unchecked.

"Thank you for your consideration of and work on this crucial priority.”

To read the letter, click here: https://www.naag.org/policy-letter/naag-sends-letter-to-usdoj-condemning-january-6-violence-at-u-s-capitol/


Hamilton County Mask Mandate Extended Through March 31

Senator Hagerty Announces Tennessee State Staff And Office Locations

Hamilton County Mask Mandate Extended Through March 31

A mask mandate in Hamilton County is being extended through March 31. County Mayor Jim Coppinger said wearing masks is a prime way to ward off the deadly coronavirus and said mask wearing has helped local businesses remain open. He said as a result that sales tax collections are actually up and the property tax is at break even or better. The county mayor said, "Hope is

Senator Hagerty Announces Tennessee State Staff And Office Locations

United States Senator Bill Hagerty on Wednesday announced the appointment of Jim Henry as his state director and the appointment of the other dedicated public servants who will serve in his Tennessee state offices. The offices will be located in Nashville, Chattanooga, Cookeville, Jackson, Knoxville, Memphis, and Tri-Cities. "Having Jim Henry, someone who has spent his career

Opinion

Thank God, The Community Control Petition Failed

A Community Oversight Board for the Chattanooga Police force is a bad idea. And this week Community Control Now the promoters of this idea just demonstrated what a really bad idea it is. The Hamilton County Election Commission counted the signatures on their petition four times! And after one count and three re-counts, the promoters failed to reach the required number of signatures

Roy Exum: I Believe This Guy

I know this great guy and we talk about a lot of stuff, personal as well as the words I write. He and I shared a huge thrill early Tuesday morning when, during the final minute of Alabama's 52-24 thrashing of Ohio State for the national title, a grinning Nick Saban allowed Landon Dickerson to snap the ball on the last play of the game. Voted as the best center in the country

Sports

Pruitt Names Kevin Steele Assistant Defensive Coach

Tennessee head football coach Jeremy Pruitt announced Tuesday that veteran Southeastern Conference coach Kevin Steele has joined the program as a defensive assistant coach. Steele, a 1981 graduate of the University of Tennessee and former Vols assistant, returns to Rocky Top after serving as the defensive coordinator at Auburn the past five seasons. His units ranked in the

Bryan College's Kavon Blankenship Named TSWA Men's Player Of The Week

Bryan College's Kavon Blankenship was named the Tennessee Sports Writers Association's Men's Basketball Player of the Week, averaging 21.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists with one double-double in three contests for the Lions. The Gallatin, Tenn., native recorded 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting with a trio of 3-pointers versus Reinhardt University, adding five rebounds, three


