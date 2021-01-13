AG Slatery Joins Bipartisan Coalition Condemning Attack On The U.S. Capitol

Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III joined a bipartisan coalition of 50 states, territories, and the District of Columbia, in sending a letter to Acting U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen condemning the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and stating such actions cannot be allowed to go unchecked.

“What occurred Jan. 6 was an assault on the very foundation of our republic," said General Slatery. "It threatened the rule of law and how we all, Republicans, Democrats, and Independents, should be able to peacefully engage in government. The attorneys general of our states and territories often work together across the political spectrum for the good of the American people, and we speak with unity today.”

The letter, led by Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine, Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, and Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson, reads:



“We, the undersigned state attorneys general, are committed to the protection of public safety, the rule of law, and the U.S. Constitution. We are appalled that on January 6, 2021, rioters invaded the U.S. Capitol, defaced the building, and engaged in a range of criminal conduct—including unlawful entry, theft, destruction of U.S. government property, and assault. Worst of all, the riot resulted in the deaths of individuals, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer, and others were physically injured. Beyond these harms, the rioters’ actions temporarily paused government business of the most sacred sort in our system—certifying the result of a presidential election.

"We all just witnessed a very dark day in America. The events of January 6 represent a direct, physical challenge to the rule of law and our democratic republic itself. Together, we will continue to do our part to repair the damage done to institutions and build a more perfect union. As Americans, and those charged with enforcing the law, we must come together to condemn lawless violence, making clear that such actions will not be allowed to go unchecked.

"Thank you for your consideration of and work on this crucial priority.”

To read the letter, click here: https://www.naag.org/policy-letter/naag-sends-letter-to-usdoj-condemning-january-6-violence-at-u-s-capitol/