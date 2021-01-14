Police Blotter: Couple Help Themselves To Items At Goodwill; Suspicious Flashing Object Was A Traffic Analyzer

Police responded to a call at Goodwill, 4850 Hwy. 58. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the store manager who wanted to file a shoplifting report. The manager said a white man and white woman entered the store together and stolen several items from the business. The manager said he could not provide specific items or a total cost of what was stolen. The manager said the man was wearing a gray hat, white shirt, blue jeans and brown boots, and the woman was wearing a black Champion T-shirt with blue jeans.The manager said the couple exited the store and the man entered a small black sedan and drove off. The manager said the man left the woman behind, but she began walking in the direction of Jersey Pike.* * *Police observed a suspicious vehicle parked in the closed park on Harrison Pike at Water Haven Drive. Officers made contact with a man who was sitting in the front seat without any pants on. The officer ran the man though NCIC and found he had a valid drivers license. The officer told the man that he cannot be in the park after dark. The man said he was going to his friend's house.* * *Police responded to suspicious activity at Patten Towers, 1 E. 11th St. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a man who works as front desk security for this location. The security officer said hewas getting on the elevator when he observed a black man zipping up his pants. The security officer said he believed the man was urinating in the elevator prior to his arrival. The security officer told the man he was going to notify the police, at which point the man fled the location. The security officer said the man was banned from this location, however he did not know the man's name or age. The security officer said the man was wearing heavy clothing and carrying backpacks. Officers patrolled the location, but were unable to locate anyone matching the physical description the security manager gave.* * *Police were dispatched to the Citgo, 1910 Market St. Police made contact with a vehicle driver who said he was avoiding striking another vehicle when he backed his semi trailer into the ice machine sitting on the sidewalk, damaging the machine. Police spoke to the store owner who said he would have to contact Tennessee Valley Ice company to come look at the machine to know the extent of the damage. Police provided the manager with the report number, which includes the vehicle's insurance information.* * *Police were called to the Mapco, 6206 Lee Hwy. Officers approached an established camp beside the business and were met by two men and a woman who informed officers that they did not have consent from the property owner to make camp at that location. Officers informed the trio that the owner of the property did not want them staying on his property and that they were to gather their things and exit the property. Officers informed the individuals to not return to the property in the future or they would be arrested for criminal trespass.* * *Police responded to a vandalism call at Suntrust, 8171 E. Brainerd Road. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the operations officer at Suntrust. The man said there was damage to the side window of the bank. Police observed the side window of the bank broken. The broken glass was only the outside pane of the glass and did not go into the inside of the bank, so no alarm was ever recorded. No suspect information is known at this time. The man said they would watch video and get back with police if anything was seen.* * *Police responded to a shoplifting at Home Depot, 7421 Commons Blvd. Upon arrival, officers spoke to a loss prevention officer. The officer said that a white man with a thin build stole a RIGID Power drill, power grinder, and Impact driver. He said the shoplifter passed the point of sale and ran west towards Shallowford Road. He said the power drill and impact driver were valued at $140 each and the power grinder was valued at $120. The LP officer said the shoplifter wore a dark-colored "Adidas" T-shirt and had blonde "scruffy" hair.* * *Police responded to a delayed theft from motor vehicle call at 55 Highway 153. Upon arrival, police spoke with a man who said that someone had busted the window of his vehicle and stole some of his tools that were in the back seat. The man said that over the weekend he had to leave his vehicle parked on Highway 153 because it had broken down.* * *Police were called to 6862 Robin Dr. regarding a suspicious package call and made contact with a woman who told police that there were two strange packages "taped to the road" with flashing red lights inside of freezer bags. Officers with the Bomb Squad arrived on scene and determined through info channel that these devices did not belong to Public Works or Traffic Division. It was then determined that the packages were MH Corbin Traffic analyzers. One of the analyzers remained fastened to the roadway. The other unit was taken to property, because it could not be secured to the roadway.