Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALLISON, BRANDON LEBRON
161 LAKE FORREST DRIVE BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ARBAJIAN, BRENDA D
727 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CONT SUB)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
---
BEENE, JASON TODD
7310 STANDIFER GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FRAUDULENT POSSESSION (NEGLECT TO RETURN)
---
BLAKE, LISA MARIE
1107 LULLWATER ROAD RED BANK, 37405
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PETITION TO REVOKE FOR POS
---
BURT, JOSEPH ALLEN
137 GEM DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CASTLEBERRY, BRENT LEE
127 CHRIS LN CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CORDER, DAVID ALLEN
117 MOMOSA DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CUMMINGS, DESHUNN TREMELL
1810 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
FRANCE, COREY LAQUA MALIK
128 SOUTH LINER ST ROSSVILLE, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
FRANK, HEATHER DAWN
4916 SANDY TRAIL APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GREER, BRANT TERELL KENDALE
400 N SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
(FACILITATION OF FELON7 (AGGRAVATED ROBBERY)
---
HEREDIA LOPEZ, JOSE E
1140 BROOKSTONE CIR DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
---
IVERSEN, CHRISTIE KAY
419 HOGUE STREET SODDY DAISY, 37393
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JACKSON, TERRY HOWARD
11229 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
JONES, HEATHER D
108 MOCCASIN BEND RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LEE, SHANNON
226 NORTH 2ND AVE APT 1117 DULUTH, 55805
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS. METH
---
LOWRY, MELISSA A
1903 HOWELL MILL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION (ALPRA
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
ASSAULT ON POLICE
---
MARK, LEE HARRY
601 JAMES STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500 (AUTO)
---
MCCOY, DANA L
87 POINTE NORTH DR CARTERSVILLE, 30120
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCGILL, TAMMY LYNN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
MCPHETRIDGE, JAMES CODY
2250 VARNELL RD CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE)
(DRIVING ON REVOKED,SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MOORE, BRANDY DENISE
3190 SPRING PLACE RD SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
OMARZU, TIMOTHY M
303 RIDGEWAY DRIVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
OWENS, SHAYUNDRA VASHAI
3654 CHATEAU LN APT. 28 CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
---
PRESLEY, DANIEL KEITH
2310 ROBON HOOD DR SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
REYNOLDS, SARAH D
147 GRIFFITH ST JASPER, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SANDERS, JAMES MICHAEL
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
SHAW, JASON STEWART
5034 ELLER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SMITH, ANTHONY JEROME
7655 AUSTIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
SMITH, ANTONIO DESHAWN
3033 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062648
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
SMITH, JAMES RAYMAN
411 PEMBROOK LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HARASSMENT
---
SNEED, MICHAEL ANTHONY
9719 SMITH MORGAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TATE, ERICA RENEA
53 STATE ST DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
TAYLOR, WHITNEY DAWN
1779 PARKSVILLE RD BENTON, 37307
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
THOMAS, MICHAEL JACKSON
53 STATE STREET DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE
---
TURNER, COURTNEY NICOLE
131 BALBOA DRIVE ROCKWOOD, 37854
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WEBB, BILLY HAROLD
2515 EAST 17TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOM ASSAULT)
---
WHITTAKER, RANDALL TYLER
7308 SHAMROCK LN. HIXSON, 37373
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WILKERSON, DERRICK
125 EMERALD POINTE LN DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WILSON, STEVEN CHRISTOPHER
782 HORSE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37377
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY