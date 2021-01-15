 Friday, January 15, 2021 49.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Friday, January 15, 2021

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLISON, BRANDON LEBRON 
161 LAKE FORREST DRIVE BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ARBAJIAN, BRENDA D 
727 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CONT SUB)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
---
BEENE, JASON TODD 
7310 STANDIFER GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FRAUDULENT POSSESSION (NEGLECT TO RETURN)
---
BLAKE, LISA MARIE 
1107 LULLWATER ROAD RED BANK, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PETITION TO REVOKE FOR POS
---
BURT, JOSEPH ALLEN 
137 GEM DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CASTLEBERRY, BRENT LEE 
127 CHRIS LN CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CORDER, DAVID ALLEN 
117 MOMOSA DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CUMMINGS, DESHUNN TREMELL 
1810 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
FRANCE, COREY LAQUA MALIK 
128 SOUTH LINER ST ROSSVILLE, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
FRANK, HEATHER DAWN 
4916 SANDY TRAIL APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GREER, BRANT TERELL KENDALE 
400 N SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
(FACILITATION OF FELON7 (AGGRAVATED ROBBERY)
---
HEREDIA LOPEZ, JOSE E 
1140 BROOKSTONE CIR DALTON, 30721 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
---
IVERSEN, CHRISTIE KAY 
419 HOGUE STREET SODDY DAISY, 37393 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JACKSON, TERRY HOWARD 
11229 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
JONES, HEATHER D 
108 MOCCASIN BEND RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LEE, SHANNON 
226 NORTH 2ND AVE APT 1117 DULUTH, 55805 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS. METH
---
LOWRY, MELISSA A 
1903 HOWELL MILL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION (ALPRA
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
ASSAULT ON POLICE
---
MARK, LEE HARRY 
601 JAMES STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500 (AUTO)
---
MCCOY, DANA L 
87 POINTE NORTH DR CARTERSVILLE, 30120 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCGILL, TAMMY LYNN 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
MCPHETRIDGE, JAMES CODY 
2250 VARNELL RD CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE)
(DRIVING ON REVOKED,SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MOORE, BRANDY DENISE 
3190 SPRING PLACE RD SE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
OMARZU, TIMOTHY M 
303 RIDGEWAY DRIVE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
OWENS, SHAYUNDRA VASHAI 
3654 CHATEAU LN APT. 28 CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
---
PRESLEY, DANIEL KEITH 
2310 ROBON HOOD DR SE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
REYNOLDS, SARAH D 
147 GRIFFITH ST JASPER, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SANDERS, JAMES MICHAEL 
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
SHAW, JASON STEWART 
5034 ELLER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SMITH, ANTHONY JEROME 
7655 AUSTIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
SMITH, ANTONIO DESHAWN 
3033 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062648 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
SMITH, JAMES RAYMAN 
411 PEMBROOK LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HARASSMENT
---
SNEED, MICHAEL ANTHONY 
9719 SMITH MORGAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TATE, ERICA RENEA 
53 STATE ST DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
TAYLOR, WHITNEY DAWN 
1779 PARKSVILLE RD BENTON, 37307 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
THOMAS, MICHAEL JACKSON 
53 STATE STREET DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE
---
TURNER, COURTNEY NICOLE 
131 BALBOA DRIVE ROCKWOOD, 37854 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WEBB, BILLY HAROLD 
2515 EAST 17TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOM ASSAULT)
---
WHITTAKER, RANDALL TYLER 
7308 SHAMROCK LN. HIXSON, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WILKERSON, DERRICK 
125 EMERALD POINTE LN DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WILSON, STEVEN CHRISTOPHER 
782 HORSE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY


