Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLISON, BRANDON LEBRON

161 LAKE FORREST DRIVE BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

ARBAJIAN, BRENDA D

727 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CONT SUB)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

---

BEENE, JASON TODD

7310 STANDIFER GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FRAUDULENT POSSESSION (NEGLECT TO RETURN)

---

BLAKE, LISA MARIE

1107 LULLWATER ROAD RED BANK, 37405

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PETITION TO REVOKE FOR POS

---

BURT, JOSEPH ALLEN

137 GEM DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CASTLEBERRY, BRENT LEE

127 CHRIS LN CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CORDER, DAVID ALLEN

117 MOMOSA DR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CUMMINGS, DESHUNN TREMELL

1810 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

FRANCE, COREY LAQUA MALIK

128 SOUTH LINER ST ROSSVILLE, 37406

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

FRANK, HEATHER DAWN

4916 SANDY TRAIL APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GREER, BRANT TERELL KENDALE

400 N SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

(FACILITATION OF FELON7 (AGGRAVATED ROBBERY)

---

HEREDIA LOPEZ, JOSE E

1140 BROOKSTONE CIR DALTON, 30721

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)---IVERSEN, CHRISTIE KAY419 HOGUE STREET SODDY DAISY, 37393Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainDOMESTIC ASSAULT---JACKSON, TERRY HOWARD11229 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---JONES, HEATHER D108 MOCCASIN BEND RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LEE, SHANNON226 NORTH 2ND AVE APT 1117 DULUTH, 55805Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSS. METH---LOWRY, MELISSA A1903 HOWELL MILL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION (ALPRARESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSASSAULT ON POLICE---MARK, LEE HARRY601 JAMES STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500 (AUTO)---MCCOY, DANA L87 POINTE NORTH DR CARTERSVILLE, 30120Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MCGILL, TAMMY LYNN727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---MCPHETRIDGE, JAMES CODY2250 VARNELL RD CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE)(DRIVING ON REVOKED,SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MOORE, BRANDY DENISE3190 SPRING PLACE RD SE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---OMARZU, TIMOTHY M303 RIDGEWAY DRIVE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT---OWENS, SHAYUNDRA VASHAI3654 CHATEAU LN APT. 28 CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000---PRESLEY, DANIEL KEITH2310 ROBON HOOD DR SE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---REYNOLDS, SARAH D147 GRIFFITH ST JASPER, 37343Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SANDERS, JAMES MICHAELHOMELESS HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---SHAW, JASON STEWART5034 ELLER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaNO PROOF OF INSURANCEVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---SMITH, ANTHONY JEROME7655 AUSTIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE---SMITH, ANTONIO DESHAWN3033 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062648Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---SMITH, JAMES RAYMAN411 PEMBROOK LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaHARASSMENT---SNEED, MICHAEL ANTHONY9719 SMITH MORGAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TATE, ERICA RENEA53 STATE ST DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---TAYLOR, WHITNEY DAWN1779 PARKSVILLE RD BENTON, 37307Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---THOMAS, MICHAEL JACKSON53 STATE STREET DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyREVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE---TURNER, COURTNEY NICOLE131 BALBOA DRIVE ROCKWOOD, 37854Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WEBB, BILLY HAROLD2515 EAST 17TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOM ASSAULT)---WHITTAKER, RANDALL TYLER7308 SHAMROCK LN. HIXSON, 37373Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WILKERSON, DERRICK125 EMERALD POINTE LN DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---WILSON, STEVEN CHRISTOPHER782 HORSE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37377Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY