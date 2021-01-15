Motorcyclist, 69, Killed Friday Afternoon In Wreck On Lake Resort Drive

A man, 69, was killed in a wreck on Lake Resort Drive on Friday afternoon.

At approximately 3:38 p.m., the Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to the fatal vehicle crash at 5750 Lake Resort Dr.

Police found that a Ford F-350 was travelling north on Lake Resort Drive approaching Marina Point Apartments.

A Yamaha motorcycle made a left turn from the entrance of Marina Point Apartments onto Lake Resort Drive southbound into the path of the pickup truck.

The motorcycle was then struck by the pickup.

The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS where he later succumbed to his injuries.