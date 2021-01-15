 Saturday, January 16, 2021 41.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Motorcyclist, 69, Killed Friday Afternoon In Wreck On Lake Resort Drive

Friday, January 15, 2021
A man, 69,  was killed in a wreck on Lake Resort Drive on Friday afternoon.
 
At approximately 3:38 p.m., the Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to the fatal vehicle crash at 5750 Lake Resort Dr.
 
Police found that a Ford F-350 was travelling north on Lake Resort Drive approaching Marina Point Apartments.
 
A Yamaha motorcycle made a left turn from the entrance of Marina Point Apartments onto Lake Resort Drive southbound into the path of the pickup truck.
 
The motorcycle was then struck by the pickup.
 
The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS where he later succumbed to his injuries.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.
You can remain anonymous.

January 16, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

January 15, 2021

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

January 15, 2021

Police Blotter: Airport Police Finds Kidnapping Case Sketchy; Guy Was Just Killing Time On CARTA Bus


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, ADRIAN D 1725 N CONCORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215712 Age at Arrest: 43 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga FALSE REPORTS ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Coonrod). III. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)

Police were called by a man who reported an incident that officers determined did not occur in their district, but rather at 1001 Airport Road. Officers asked dispatch to give the call to the ... (click for more)



Let's Be Number One In Public Education

State Rep. Scott Cepicky frequently asks a compelling question: Why can’t Tennessee be the number one state in the nation for public education? Great question. Why can’t we be number one in education in the nation? So many “education reformers” cling to the industrial age model of education. We need to use our imagination and start thinking about out-of-the-box solutions. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Vols’ Scathing Survey

The increasing stillness and puzzling darkness that has blanketed the University of Tennessee for the past month cannot go on for much longer without finding its tipping point. The prideful fan base of those whose “blood runneth orange” will not allow it and, with a bewildered media detecting little signs of life since a hapless Tennessee managed a 42-17 win over a badly undermanned ... (click for more)

Mocs Drop Furman Behind Bria Dial's 19 Points

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga ran its win streak to five games Friday night with a 68-56 win over Furman in Southern Conference women’s basketball action. UTC improved to 7-4 overall and 2-0 against the SoCon while Furman drops to 4-7 on the year and 0-2 in league play. Bria Dial dropped in four of Chattanooga’s seven 3-pointers to lead the Mocs with 19 points ... (click for more)

Former Moc Nick Davison Named Defensive Line Coach

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga head football coach Rusty Wright named former Moc Nick Davison the program’s defensive line coach today. Davison replaces Landius Wilkerson who recently accepted the same position at South Alabama. “We are exited to bring Nick back to Chattanooga,” stated Wright. “Out paths did not cross here while he playing, but I have gotten to know ... (click for more)


