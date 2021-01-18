Police Blotter: Officers Try To Sort Out Wreck In McDonald's Drive-Thru Line; Man Heats Up 4 Runner For Thief's Cozy Ride

Police responded to a crash at McDonalds, 6220 Lee Hwy. A woman driving a white SUV said she was waiting to enter the drive-thru line at McDonald's. She said that a Mercury vehicle attempted to pull in front of her in the line and then she pulled forward. The woman said that once she pulled forward, she made contact with the Mercury on the front passenger side. The driver of the Mercury said she was pulling into the McDonalds drive-through when the driver of the SUV tried forcing her way into the line, thus striking her vehicle.

The SUV had damage to the rear driver side of her vehicle and the Mercury had damage to the front passenger side of her vehicle. The driver of the SUV said she had shoulder pain and was transported to Erlanger East via Medic 15. Both vehicles were drivable and no citations were issued. A witness said that the Mercury sedan hit the white SUV.The driver of the Mercury said she was standing outside of her vehicle trying to take a picture of the SUV when the driver of the SUV struck the phone out of her hand. The woman said that the SUV driver came towards a male passenger from the Mercury car, screaming at him. He said the woman scratched/struck his face and then he pushed her away. The woman said that the man punched her in the right shoulder. She said that she did scratch him and she also had a broken fingernail. The woman requested EMS transport her for the shoulder pain. She said that she did not wish to prosecute in this matter. The man and woman in the Mercury also said that they did not wish to prosecute in this matter. The witness said that he saw the SUV driver get out of her car and walk towards the Mercury. He said that it looked like she was trying to get a claim out of this accident. The witness said he believed that she did this on purpose.Officers reviewed CCTV from McDonald's and it only showed the SUV driver getting out of her car and walking towards the Mercury. Multiple people are then viewed, but officers were unable to depict who or what is going on. The manager said that he will try to get the video onto a disk and will call back once it has been done.* * *

Police responded to a vandalism call on Acer Circle. Police made contact with a woman who said that an unknown person stuffed candy bars into her fuel cap. Police observed the candy bars in the fuel cap. The woman was unable to give any suspect info.



* * *



Police were called to a residence on 12th Avenue. A woman said she left her silver 2001 Honda CRV running in her driveway and went back inside her home. Moments later the woman said she went back outside and found the vehicle had been taken from her driveway. At this time the woman told police she didn't see who took the vehicle and had no suspect information to provide police. Police entered the vehicle into NCIC as stolen. Police then gave the woman a complaint card and told her to call the police back if she found her vehicle or had anything further to report. Two days later the woman called police and said she got her vehicle back. Police had the vehicle removed as stolen.



* * *



Police received a call from a woman on 12th Avenue who said that sometime during the night an unknown person entered her vehicle and stole various items. She remembers last seeing her vehicle at around 5 p.m. the day before, and when she went to get into her car at approximately in the morning, she found her items gone. The woman said that the vehicle was left unlocked, and that her Apple watch ($400), pocket book ($20), Tennessee driver's license and $60 worth of cash were stolen. There is no suspect information at this time.



* * *



Police were called by the owner of a wrecker company and car lot at 2822 Calhoun Ave. Officers spoke with the man who said that over the weekend someone had got into his car lot and stole his 2003 Chevy Tahoe. The man said the vehicle had been in his lot for more than the length of time that the state requires before he can legally appeal to the state for ownership. The man had all of the paperwork stating that he is the owner. It is believed that whoever took the car had the keys, jumped the fence to get into the property and left by running over the fence. There was property damage that amounted to approximately $1,500. There is no suspect information at this time. The vehicle did not have a license plate on it when it was in the lot. The vehicle was entered into NCIC.



* * *



A woman called police from Joe Engel Drive and said that while they were out of town, an unknown person(s) pulled their light post out of the ground and left it lying in the yard with wires exposed. She said that their mailbox was knocked over and thrown up in the yard. She further said that the unknown person(s) spray painted inappropriately on their driveway (male anatomy). She says that the damage is costing them about $500 to undo.

* * *

Police were called by a woman on Camellia Drive who said that her ex-boyfriend had texted her saying he knew her Social Security number and would post it on Facebook because they had a verbal argument. The woman said she did not want to prosecute, but just wanted a report made. Police attempted to contact the ex-boyfriend by phone, but he did not answer.



* * *



A man on 49th Street said he turned on his vehicle to warm it up and re-entered his residence and left the car unlocked. The man said he came back outside and found his vehicle, a 2006 Toyota 4 Runner, had been stolen from the roadway in front of the residence. The man said the vehicle had after-market rims, but no damage to note or any other distinguishing features. The man had no suspect information to provide police. Police entered the vehicle into NCIC, issued the man a complaint card and told him to call back if he needed to add any other information.

