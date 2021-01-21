 Thursday, January 21, 2021 46.0°F   fog/mist   Fog/Mist

Chattanooga Area Labor Council Endorses Hill, Clark, Dotley, Mott, Coonrod

Thursday, January 21, 2021

The Chattanooga Area Labor Council has made endorsements in five City Council races.

The council decided not to make a mayoral endorsement at this time.

Officials said, "As a regional network of 19 local labor unions, our members include many of the working Chattanoogans who build our buildings, drive our buses, maintain our infrastructure, educate our youth, and produce the goods and services that keep our city going. We believe it is critical to elect local representatives who will champion the interests of working families, particularly in communities historically left out of economic growth.

We need to elect local leaders who will govern with transparency and accountability, and pass policies that lift up everyday Chattanoogans. 

"After a rigorous process that included reviewing candidate questionnaires, and conducting individual candidate interviews, our Executive Board and delegate members are proud to announce our endorsements for 2021 City of Chattanooga elections. All of these candidates have committed to championing the $15 minimum wage for city workers, accountability and transparency in city tax incentive processes, evaluating city procurement policies and more. We look forward to supporting these candidates and continuing to hold them accountable to working families in Chattanooga." 

Chattanooga Area Labor Council Endorsements:
-District 2: Jenny Hill
-District 5: Dennis Clark
-District 7: Raquetta Dotley
-District 8: Marie Mott
-District 9: Demetrus Coonrod 

Officials said, "Our member delegates voted to not endorse in the Mayoral race at this point. In the event of a run-off election, we will reconvene and decide who and whether to endorse. We will continue to be in touch with mayoral candidates and learn more about their plans for working families in Chattanooga."
 
Councilwoman Coonrod said, "I am humbled to have earned the endorsement of the Chattanooga Area Labor Council, a regional network of 19 unions. I stand in solidarity with working class families and together we will build power, and create legislation that enhances the quality of life of all."




Police Blotter: Woman Makes Bonfire Of Ex-Boyfriend's Clothes; Overnight Visitor Tries To Make Off With Loot While "Taking Out The Trash"

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

