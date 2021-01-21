Chattanooga Area Labor Council Endorses Hill, Clark, Dotley, Mott, Coonrod

The Chattanooga Area Labor Council has made endorsements in five City Council races.

The council decided not to make a mayoral endorsement at this time.

Officials said, "As a regional network of 19 local labor unions, our members include many of the working Chattanoogans who build our buildings, drive our buses, maintain our infrastructure, educate our youth, and produce the goods and services that keep our city going. We believe it is critical to elect local representatives who will champion the interests of working families, particularly in communities historically left out of economic growth. We need to elect local leaders who will govern with transparency and accountability, and pass policies that lift up everyday Chattanoogans.

"After a rigorous process that included reviewing candidate questionnaires, and conducting individual candidate interviews, our Executive Board and delegate members are proud to announce our endorsements for 2021 City of Chattanooga elections. All of these candidates have committed to championing the $15 minimum wage for city workers, accountability and transparency in city tax incentive processes, evaluating city procurement policies and more. We look forward to supporting these candidates and continuing to hold them accountable to working families in Chattanooga."