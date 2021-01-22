Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Chairman Henderson).



III. Special Presentations.



Tribute to Chattanooga Tech Town

Executive Director Chris Ramsey

By Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod

and

Presentation of Memorial Video to Honor Lives Lost to COVID By Maura Sullivan



IV. Minute Approval.



Order of Business for City Council



V.

Ordinances – Final Reading: PLANNINGa. 2020-0180 Chris Anderson (R-1 Residential Zone and R-2 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 4150, 4200, and 4216 Randolph Circle, from R-1 Residential Zone and R-2 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 5) (Alternate Version)VI. Ordinances – First Reading: (None)VII. Resolutions:ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a Donation Agreement, in substantially the form attached, with the A.I.M. Center, Inc., for the development of affordable housing on the property located at 1815 E. Main Street, identified as Tax Parcel No. 156B-D-009, and to execute all documents necessary to complete the transaction. (District 8)INFORMATION TECHNOLOGYb. A resolution authorizing the Chief Information Officer (CIO) to enter into a five (5) year agreement with Ron Turley Associates, Inc. for cloud hosted fleet maintenance software and support, to be used by the City Fleet Services Department, for an amount not to exceed $204,485.00.MAYOR’S OFFICEc. A resolution confirming the Mayor’s appointment of Dana Moody to the Historic ZoningCommission.d. A resolution confirming the Mayor’s re-appointments of Mark Harrison, Eric Sines, and Robert “Michael” Payne to the Wastewater Regulations and Appeals Board.e. A resolution confirming the Mayor’s re-appointments of Anna Massey, Jamie Blanton, Brandon Bacon, John Coffelt, David Hudson, and Joe Boshers to the Stormwater Regulations Board.OFFICE OF MULTICULTURAL AFFAIRSf. A resolution authorizing the Director of the Office of Multicultural Affairs to enter into a Collaboration Agreement with The Company Lab (“Co.Lab”) to provide funding for the lead staff position of the Chattanooga Kiva Program in the amount of $43,000.00 during Fiscal Year 2021 as approved by the FY21 Operating Budget Ordinance No. 13558.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksg. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. Y-17-005-202, East Lake YFD Abatement and Demolition Project, to Complete Demolition Services, LLC, of Carrollton, GA, in the amount of $71,000.00, with a contingency amount of $7,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $78,000.00. (District 7)h. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. Y-17-005-201, East Lake YFD Center Renovations, to TriCon, Inc., of Cleveland, TN, in the amount of $3,685,750.00, with a contingency amount of $365,000.00, for a not to exceed amount of $4,050,750.00. (District 7)i. A resolution authorizing payment to Tennessee One-Call System for 2021 utilizing the system for annual billing, in the amount of $41,429.05.VIII. Purchases.IX. Other Business. (Listed below:)? Appointment of Dr. John Schaerer to the Health, Educational, and Housing Facility Board (HEB) (District 4)? Trader Joe’s East, Inc. d/b/a Trader Joe’s #787, Certificate of Compliance, (District 4)IX. Committee Reports.X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XI. Adjournment.TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 2, 2021 CITY COUNCIL AGENDA 6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Mitchell).3. Special Presentation.4. Minute Approval.Black History Month ProclamationBy Councilman Russell GilbertOrder of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading: (None)6. Ordinances - First Reading:PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONTransportationa. MR-2020-0023 Thomas Coutu and Laura Knight (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning the eastern right-of-way of the 300 block of Tucker Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Transportation)b. MR-2020-0175 Dane Bradshaw/Riverton, LLC (Easement). An ordinance establishing an easement across city-owned real property located at 1210 Mercer Street for the construction of a public right-of-way within the easement. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Transportation)Agenda for Tuesday, January 26, 2021 Page 57. Resolutions:ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute a Temporary Waiver of Reversion, in substantially the form attached, in favor of the security interest of First Horizon Bank, authorizing the City to temporarily waive for a period of fifteen (15) years, the right of reversion on the McKamey Animal Center parcel located at 4500 N. Access Road, identified as Tax Parcel No. 119H-A-001.04. (District 2)b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a First Agreement to Exercise Option to Renew, in substantially the form attached, with the Forgotten Child Fund, Inc., to lease approximately 1,142 square feet of office space located at 1715 E. Main Street, identified as Tax Parcel No. 156B-D-011, for two (2) additional terms of one (1) year each, for the period through October 31, 2021, for the amount of $1.00 per year. (District 8)c. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and Community Development to amend the guidelines for the Affordable Housing Fund to allow up to $500,000.00 to be utilized for rent, mortgage, and utility assistance for low-to-moderate income households impacted by COVID-19.INFORMATION TECHNOLOGYd. A resolution authorizing the Chief Information Officer (CIO) to renew blanket agreement with IT Pipes, LLC for the purchase of sewer asset inspection products and services for first optional one year renewal term beginning January 1, 2021 and ending December 31, 2021, with one optional annual renewal remaining, for an amount not to exceed $60,000.00 for contract year.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Workse. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 2 (Final), for CTI Engineers, Inc., relative to Contract No. W-16-021-101, MBWWTP Recycle Pump Stations and Drain System Upgrade, a Non-Consent Decree Project, for a decreased amount of $335.45, for a revised contract amount of $542,943.24. (District 1)f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 1, with Reeves Young LLC, of Sugar Hill, GA, for Contract No. W-17-004-201, Chattanooga Wet Weather Combined Sewer Storage - Phase 1, a Consent Decree Project, for an increased amount of $6,477,193.99, for a revised contract amount of $53,046,293.99, with a contingency amount of $2 million, for an amount not to exceed $55,046,293.99. (Consent Decree) (District 1)g. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. R-17-004-201, Greenway Farms New Conference Facility, to J&J Contractors, Inc., of Chattanooga, TN, in the amount of $1,577,600.00, plus a contingency amount of $150,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $1,727,600.00. (District 3)h. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. R-20-017-204, Summit of Softball Complex Improvements from the Easter Tornado 2020 - Backstop Area and Outfield Netting Replacement, to Premier Fence, LLC, of Murfreesboro, TN, in the amount of $195,472.62, with a contingency amount of $20,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $215,472.62. (District 4)Transportationi. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation to enter into a Partnership Agreement, Project No. T-21-004-809, with EMJ Corporation for the River Rock Project located at 100 East 4th Street and to accept a contribution of $45,535.14 towards the cost of eighteen (18) modern light fixtures, including installation and wiring. (District 7)8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.11. Adjournment.