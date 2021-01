ARMOUR, NEAL LAVON5311 HWY 58 CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)___BENEDICT, MICHAEL J3807 17TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION___BERRY, CAMERON JUSTICE1614 W 55TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolEVADING ARRESTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE___BILLUPS, MARCUS SHONTEL2305 FAIRLEIGH ST, APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT___BROOM, DANIEL LEON4707 TRICIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE___CALDERON, NESTOR BARRIOS4576 KATHY CIRCLE ROCK SPRINGS, 30127Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 10000EXTORTIONCRIMINAL IMPERSONATION___CARPENTER, ROBERT AUSTIN171 DUCKTOWN ST SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy Daisy(PUBLIC INTOXICATION)(RESISTING ARREST)(POSSESSION SCHEDULE /V FOR RESALE)___CAVE, BRANDON K317 S HOWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374114847Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION___CHAVEZ, ENYI B1030 HARDWICK STREET CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceFAILURE TO APPEAR___CHRISTIANSON, AARON JONATHAN28715 LOMASITA LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)___CONNER, AUSTIN CAGLE623 LADD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION___COSTA-SMILEY, KIMBERLY LEE1414 MILLBRO CIRCLE EASTRIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF INSERT DRUG HERE FOR RESALE SCHEDULEPOSSESSION OF INSERT DRUG HERE FOR RESALE SCHEDULE___DEATS, TRAVIS ARLEN129 JOHN RINGO ROAD RINGOES, 08825Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR___FLOWERS, CASEY C452 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 1000)___FOOTES, DARIUS DAVONTE1800 CHESTNUT ST SWEETWATER, 37874Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT___FORD, PAMELA K3806 DORRIS ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)___FOWLER, JOSEPH2627 HIXSON PIKE APT 114 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPONPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)___GORMAN, JEFFERY D1123 ALLTAMAHA ST EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION___GRAHAM, REMEKIA QUANNA3806A DORRIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)ROBBERY___GREEN, WILLIAM SCOTT181 SHADWICK HILL ROAD TRACY CITY, 37387Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSS OF MARIJUANAVIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAWOPEN CONTAINER LAWDUI 3RD___HAIRSTON, IVAN LEBRONHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT___HOUSLEY, BILLY HAROLD757 SMITH LINER RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTHEFT OF PROPERTY___HULLANDER, MARK WAYNE11736 BATES RD APISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE___HUNZIKER, GERALD G233 ARROW HEAD DAIRY LANE APT CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 68 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAW___JOYNER, JAMARIE ADELL4616 LESLIE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374111207Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDISORDERLY CONDUCTRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER___LEDFORD, JAMES HARVY7409 HARPER ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy Daisy(REGISTRATION VIOLATION)(NO PROOF OF INSURANCE)(DRIVING ON REVOKED)(POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNILIAA___LEWIS, COOPER S2233 LAKEFRONT DRIVE KNOXVILLE, 37922Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW___MIKEL, DESTINY FAITH116 B MOUNTAIN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA___MORRIS, SHANTE PATRICE969 DE PORRES AVE LEXINGTON, 40511Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CRACK)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS COCAINE RESALE)___MUSICK CARL, BEVERLY ANN1288 BOYNTON DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING___MYREE, JACQUELINE2216 E 29TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1,000___ORTH, CASEY SMOLAK249 S HOWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT___PELL, MALLORY BROOKE3912 KELLYS FERRY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00___PERRY, CODY MICHAEL1185 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374051682Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION___PFEIFFER, CARMEN RENEE207 BAYLEE LN DAYTON, 373212599Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION___PICKETT, ALLYN ALBERT NOLAN7509 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARETEXTING WHILE DRIVINGFAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENTLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE___PRITCHETT, MARQUELL DEONTE3365 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT___PUCKETT, CANDACE MARIE2413 GLENGERRIE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROP)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROP)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF SERVICES)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TOP CONDUCT INVOLV MERCH)___PULLUM, JAMIEN101 BARRETT ROAD, APARTMENT #11 CALHOUN, 30701Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyROBBERY___REYNOLDS, HOLLY L1511 UNION AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW___ROSENBAUM, ROBERT ALLEN1540 DALLAS LAKE ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEEVADING ARREST___ROUSH, HEAVEN LEIGH6 W MEADOWBROOK DR APT2 RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTHARASSMENT___SCOTT, MONTEZ ANTWON905 S KELLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT___SMITH, MARCUS LEROY7108 JARNIGAN RD. CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE___STALYON, WILLIAM STEVE5709 HWY 58 APT 23 HARRISON, 37416Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR___STEVENS, JAMES PATRICK314 CEDAR STREET LAFAYETTE, 30728Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR___TACKETT, DANIEL JOSEPH1606 WILLIAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374081160Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT___THOMAS, MICHAEL JEROME727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE___TOMLINSON, ADAM WAYNE322B CAMP JORDAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374124004Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPOSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA___WALKER, TABITHA SHAVONNE604 DODSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY