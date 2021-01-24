Woman, 22, Seriously Injured In Shooting On Milne Street On Saturday Night

A woman, 22, suffered serious injuries in a shooting on Milne Street on Saturday night.

At approximately 6:17 p.m., Chattanooga Police were dispatched to the 1900 block of Milne Street on a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival officers located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her lower extremities and secured the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a serious but non-life threatening injury.

The initial investigation revealed the incident to be domestic violence in nature, police said.

Domestic Violence investigators with the Special Victims Unit were subsequently notified and responded to conduct an investigation in conjunction with the Violent Crimes Bureau.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.