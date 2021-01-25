 Monday, January 25, 2021 49.0°F   light drizzle fog/mist   Light Drizzle Fog/Mist

District 2 City Council Member Jerry Mitchell Endorses Candidate Jenny Hill

Monday, January 25, 2021

City Council Member Jerry Mitchell has endorsed candidate Jenny Hill for the District 2 seat.

 

He said, “It has been my honor to serve the residents of District 2 over the past eight years. I am proud of what we have accomplished together in my time in City Council, but I am especially humbled by the dedication of so many of our residents who are working every day to make Chattanooga better.

 

"Our community is facing unprecedented challenges as a result of the COVID pandemic, but with the right leadership and a bold vision, I am certain that Chattanooga’s best days are ahead of us.

That is why I am excited to endorse Jenny Hill to be the next City Council representative for District 2.

 

"Jenny has the experience needed to address the issues that matter most to District 2 residents. She is a successful entrepreneur, who knows firsthand the challenges facing small businesses in our community. She knows how to navigate neighborhood issues like affordable housing, planning and development, affordable early childhood care, and upkeep of our infrastructure, through her service on several boards in the Chattanooga area. As a mother and a member of the Hamilton County School Board, Jenny has been an unwavering voice for equal opportunities for all students and families.

 

"We need a representative who is ready to lead on day one. On the School Board, Jenny has a proven track record of working through an elected body to get things done. She has overseen the schools budget of hundreds of millions of dollars and she has prioritized informing and responding to her constituents, our neighbors, around complex issues.

 

"Please join me in voting for Jenny Hill for City Council on March 2 and let’s continue to work together to make Chattanooga better for everyone.”

 

Early voting is Feb. 10-25 and the Chattanooga City Council election will take place March 2. 

 

District 2 consists of the following precincts:

 

29-Lupton City 

44-North Chattanooga 1

43-North Chattanooga 2 

59-Northgate 1 

60-Northgate 2 

04-Riverview 

30-Stuart Heights


January 25, 2021

Police Blotter: Jeep Left Warming Up In Garage Disappears; Stomping Neighbors Above Knocking Over Woman's Stuff;

January 25, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

January 25, 2021

City Union Supports Hill, Clark, Berz, Dotley, Mott, Coonrod


Police responded to a shoplifting at Sam's Club, 6101 Lee Hwy. The manager said a woman came into the store and filled her pockets with miscellaneous items, then ran out the exit door. Staff

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

The Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 205 COPE Committee announced endorsements for the 2021 Chattanooga city elections. Those are Jenny Hill (District 2), Dennis Clark



Opinion

First Dose Appointment Hype

So the Hamilton County Vaccine online appointment system filled up, but never fear, you can call this number 423-209-5399 beginning at 8:30 a.m. and schedule an appointment. Well, over 200 attempts between my wife and I in the first 30 minutes resulted in hearing a busy signal over 200 times. I continued to plug away but not continuously and finally two hours later I have

Roy Exum: COVID Cases Plunge!

There are many things about the COVID pandemic that I do not understand, but there are a whole lot of things I will never understand and that makes almost every day a little more fun. I've always been an "inch-by inch, anything's a cinch" guy and like the shiny side of most of what I find but I cannot find one person who can tell me why Hamilton County's coronavirus numbers plunged

Sports

UTC Basketball Postpones Two Games Due To Positive Covid-19 Results

Due to a positive COVID-19 test in the team's Tier 1 personnel, the Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team is postponing games this week. This consists of student-athletes, coaches and essential support staff and affects upcoming games at ETSU (Wed.) and at Furman (Sat.). UTC is following CDC guidance as well as NCAA & SoCon protocols for contact tracing and a plan for

#25 Lady Vols Overwhelm #12 Kentucky, 70-53; Hold Rhyne Howard In Check

The No. 25 Lady Vols rolled to a commanding victory over No. 12 Kentucky on Sunday, winning 70-53 in Thompson-Boling Arena. The win was UT's third victory over a top-15 team this season, its highest number of wins over ranked opponents since the 2017-18 season. Tennessee (10-3, 4-1 SEC) was led in scoring by sophomore Tamari Key , who posted a career-high 19 points on


