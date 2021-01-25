District 2 City Council Member Jerry Mitchell Endorses Candidate Jenny Hill

City Council Member Jerry Mitchell has endorsed candidate Jenny Hill for the District 2 seat.

He said, “It has been my honor to serve the residents of District 2 over the past eight years. I am proud of what we have accomplished together in my time in City Council, but I am especially humbled by the dedication of so many of our residents who are working every day to make Chattanooga better.

"Our community is facing unprecedented challenges as a result of the COVID pandemic, but with the right leadership and a bold vision, I am certain that Chattanooga’s best days are ahead of us. That is why I am excited to endorse Jenny Hill to be the next City Council representative for District 2.

"Jenny has the experience needed to address the issues that matter most to District 2 residents. She is a successful entrepreneur, who knows firsthand the challenges facing small businesses in our community. She knows how to navigate neighborhood issues like affordable housing, planning and development, affordable early childhood care, and upkeep of our infrastructure, through her service on several boards in the Chattanooga area. As a mother and a member of the Hamilton County School Board, Jenny has been an unwavering voice for equal opportunities for all students and families.

"We need a representative who is ready to lead on day one. On the School Board, Jenny has a proven track record of working through an elected body to get things done. She has overseen the schools budget of hundreds of millions of dollars and she has prioritized informing and responding to her constituents, our neighbors, around complex issues.

"Please join me in voting for Jenny Hill for City Council on March 2 and let’s continue to work together to make Chattanooga better for everyone.”

Early voting is Feb. 10-25 and the Chattanooga City Council election will take place March 2.

District 2 consists of the following precincts:

29-Lupton City

44-North Chattanooga 1

43-North Chattanooga 2

59-Northgate 1

60-Northgate 2

04-Riverview

30-Stuart Heights