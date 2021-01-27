Hamilton County Has 2 New COVID Deaths, 177 New Cases; Hospitalizations, ICUs Continue To Drop

Hamilton County reported 177 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with 108 patients hospitalized, the lowest number since Nov. 16, 2020, and 24 in Intensive Care Units, the lowest number since Dec. 6, 2020.

Five others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 45 are county residents, also the lowest number since Nov. 9, 2020.



The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 37,538.



There were two more deaths from the virus in the county reported since Tuesday, one male and one female, one black and one white, one between the ages of 51-60 and one between the ages of 71-80, bringing the total to 355.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 35,095, which is 93 percent, and there are 2,088 active cases.





