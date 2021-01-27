 Wednesday, January 27, 2021 61.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Hamilton County Has 2 New COVID Deaths, 177 New Cases; Hospitalizations, ICUs Continue To Drop

Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Hamilton County reported 177 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with 108 patients hospitalized, the lowest number since Nov. 16, 2020, and 24 in Intensive Care Units, the lowest number since Dec. 6, 2020.

Five others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 45 are county residents, also the lowest number since Nov. 9, 2020.

The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 37,538.

There were two more deaths from the virus in the county reported since Tuesday, one male and one female, one black and one white, one between the ages of 51-60 and one between the ages of 71-80, bringing the total to 355. 

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 35,095, which is 93 percent, and there are 2,088 active cases. 


 


January 27, 2021

Georgia Has 139 New Coronavirus Deaths; 4,128 New Cases

January 27, 2021

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 1/27/21

January 27, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 139 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 12,135. There were 4,128 new cases, as that total ... (click for more)

(click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Breaking News

Georgia Has 139 New Coronavirus Deaths; 4,128 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 139 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 12,135. There were 4,128 new cases, as that total reached 731,826 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 49,247, 332 more than Tuesday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 4,369 cases, up 31; ... (click for more)

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 1/27/21

(click for more)

Opinion

Smooth Operations Getting My COVID Vaccine

Thank you, Hamilton County Health Department. Yesterday I received my first shot of COVID vaccine at the Health Department’s River Park site. My appointment, which was scheduled online, went as smooth as anyone would want. Even with the handicap of rain everyone there was helpful and moved the cars along in a steady and orderly way. I arrived for my 9:30 appointment and ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘I’m Henry Aaron’

It happened so long I couldn’t begin to guess the year. I can’t even remember why I was on a late morning flight from Miami to Atlanta. But I do remember Delta Air Lines had done something really nice for me when they made me a “Flying Colonel,” which would get you bumped up to First Class whenever they had an empty seat. It had perks that allowed you to take friends inside their ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Josh Heupel To Bring To Vols "A Pretty Fun Brand Of Football"

Tennessee’s new athletic director has brought the football coach from Central Florida to join him. Danny White, who hired Josh Heupel at UCF, helped introduce him on Wednesday as the Vols’ new coach. White, who’s been in charge for less than a week, had some difficulty in explaining the choice during an afternoon press conference. He said that he tried hard not to hire ... (click for more)

UTC's Cornelius Named SoCon Player Of The Week

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga junior center Abbey Cornelius was named the Southern Conference women’s basketball Player of the Week presented by GEICO for games played Jan. 19-25, the league office announced Tuesday. Cornelius helped the Mocs to a 1-1 record on the week against Samford. She averaged 17.5 points and 11.5 rebounds per game shooting 65.2 percent on the ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors