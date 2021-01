Georgia Has 139 New Coronavirus Deaths; 4,128 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 139 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 12,135.There were 4,128 new cases, as that total reached 731,826 confirmed cases of coronavirus.Hospitalizations are at 49,247, 332 more than Tuesday.

Here are the numbers by county:



Catoosa County: 4,369 cases, up 31; 48 deaths, up 2; 184 hospitalizations, up 1



Chattooga County: 1,930 cases, up 11; 53 deaths, up 2; 129 hospitalizations, up 1



Dade County: 933 cases, up 11; 8 deaths; 47 hospitalizations



Walker County: 4,972 cases, up 46; 64 deaths, up 1; 208 hospitalizations, up 2



Whitfield County: 13,218 cases, up 54; 161 deaths, up 1; 642 hospitalizations, up 4