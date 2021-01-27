Bradley County Visitation Lobby To Conduct Gradual Re-Opening

Following a close analysis of the COVID-19 status in the Bradley County area, Sheriff Steve Lawson and the Bradley County Jail’s administration have concluded to re-open the visitation lobby gradually and re-introduce necessary precautions to ensure the health of the public, jail staff and inmates. This gradual re-opening will begin on Monday.

The following guidelines will go into effect on Monday:

Visitations will be staggered, utilizing every other terminal to ensure social distancing

Terminals will be disinfected following each visit - There will be a 30-minute pause between terminal usage, beginning at the conclusion of the preceding visit - All visits must be scheduled in advance at www.securustech.net, by using the SecurusTech app or by using the on-site kiosk

Scheduled visits will begin at 9 a.m. and will be available each following hour on the hour until 12 p.m.

As stated before, at-home visitations are accessible through the video visitation platform, Securus Technologies. For more information, please visit the Visitation Services page on www.bradleysheriff.com.

"We appreciate the public’s cooperation and understanding as we do everything we can to keep them in touch with their loved ones in our facility, while also protecting their safety and well-being," said officials.