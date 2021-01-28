Health Department Announces Additional First Dose COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments

The Hamilton County Health Department has received an additional shipment of COVID-19 vaccine and is adding new appointment opportunities into the system. Appointments opened at 1 p.m. today (Thursday).

People in the eligible phases are encouraged to visit https://vaccine.hamiltontn. gov/ and make their appointment online.

Those who do not have access to the internet can call the appointment call center for assistance:

· First dose appointments: 423-209-5398

· Second dose appointments: 423-209-5399

The call center is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Due to high call volume, callers may experience a busy signal and need to hang up and call back.



Hamilton County’s vaccine distribution is guided by “phases” according to the State of Tennessee’s Vaccination Plan. Only those eligible in the current “phases” will be able to make an appointment.



Phase 1a1 includes:

· Hospital/Free-Standing Emergency Department Staff with Direct Patient Exposure and/or Exposure to Potentially-Infectious Materials

· Home health care staff

· COVID-19 mass testing site staff

· Student health providers

· Staff & Residents of Long Term Care Facilities

· (Skilled Nursing Facilities, Assisted Living Centers, Homes for the Aged, DIDD Residential Centers, Group Homes)

· First Responders with Direct Public Exposure including Jailers

· Individuals >18yrs who cannot live independently due to serious chronic medical condition or intellectual or developmental disabilities

Phase 1a2 includes:

Other Health Care Workers with Direct Patient Exposure

· Primary care providers and staff

· Outpatient specialty providers and staff working with acute patients

· Pharmacists and staff

· Patient transport

· Outpatient therapists

· Urgent visit center providers and staff

· Environmental services

· Oral health providers

· Behavioral health providers

· Outpatient laboratory staff working with COVID-19 specimens

· Funeral/mortuary workers with direct decedent contact

Age Group Bracket :

· 75 years or older, must be Hamilton County resident

· No specific medical conditions are required

Important Information to Know Prior to Appointment

· Do not arrive more than 15 minutes prior to your scheduled appointment.

· Wear appropriate clothing to get a shot in upper arm

· Bring proof of Hamilton County residency (if applicable)

· Bring proof of Hamilton County employment (if applicable)

· Bring proof of age (if applicable)

· Bring COVID-19 Vaccine Encounter form (if possible; form available for download on registration page)

· Be prepared to wait 20 minutes after shot

· Be prepared for the entire process to take an hour or more

Vaccination Record Card

When patients receive their first dose with the Health Department, they will receive a Vaccination Record Card with the following important information.

· The vaccine manufacturer (either Moderna or Pfizer)

· The date the first dose of vaccine was given

· The date the second vaccine dose is due

It is important to keep the Vaccination Record Card because when making the appointment for the second dose of vaccine, it helps ensure the correct product is received and in the correct timeframe. The current recommendation is that second dose vaccinations be received either on or after the recommended date on the Vaccination Record Card, not before.

Additional Resources

· The Health Department will announce COVID vaccination POD information on their COVID-19 webpage: http://health.hamiltontn.org/ AllServices/Coronavirus(COVID- 19)/Vaccine.aspx .