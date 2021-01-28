 Thursday, January 28, 2021 43.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Health Department Announces Additional First Dose COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments

Thursday, January 28, 2021

The Hamilton County Health Department has received an additional shipment of COVID-19 vaccine and is adding new appointment opportunities into the system. Appointments opened at 1 p.m. today (Thursday). 

 

People in the eligible phases are encouraged to visit https://vaccine.hamiltontn.gov/ and make their appointment online.

Those who do not have access to the internet can call the appointment call center for assistance:

 

·         First dose appointments: 423-209-5398

·         Second dose appointments: 423-209-5399

 

The call center is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Due to high call volume, callers may experience a busy signal and need to hang up and call back. 

 

Hamilton County’s vaccine distribution is guided by “phases” according to the State of Tennessee’s Vaccination Plan. Only those eligible in the current “phases” will be able to make an appointment.

 

Phase 1a1 includes:

 

·         Hospital/Free-Standing Emergency Department Staff with Direct Patient Exposure and/or Exposure to Potentially-Infectious Materials

·         Home health care staff

·         COVID-19 mass testing site staff

·         Student health providers

·         Staff & Residents of Long Term Care Facilities

·         (Skilled Nursing Facilities, Assisted Living Centers, Homes for the Aged, DIDD Residential Centers, Group Homes)

·         First Responders with Direct Public Exposure including Jailers

·         Individuals >18yrs who cannot live independently due to serious chronic medical condition or intellectual or developmental disabilities

 

Phase 1a2 includes:

Other Health Care Workers with Direct Patient Exposure

 

·         Primary care providers and staff

·         Outpatient specialty providers and staff working with acute patients

·         Pharmacists and staff

·         Patient transport

·         Outpatient therapists

·         Urgent visit center providers and staff

·         Environmental services

·         Oral health providers

·         Behavioral health providers

·         Outpatient laboratory staff working with COVID-19 specimens

·         Funeral/mortuary workers with direct decedent contact

 

Age Group Bracket:

 

·         75 years or older, must be Hamilton County resident

·         No specific medical conditions are required

 

Important Information to Know Prior to Appointment

 

·         Do not arrive more than 15 minutes prior to your scheduled appointment.

·         Wear appropriate clothing to get a shot in upper arm

·         Bring proof of Hamilton County residency (if applicable)

·         Bring proof of Hamilton County employment (if applicable)

·         Bring proof of age (if applicable)

·         Bring COVID-19 Vaccine Encounter form (if possible; form available for download on registration page)

·         Be prepared to wait 20 minutes after shot

·         Be prepared for the entire process to take an hour or more

 

Vaccination Record Card

 

When patients receive their first dose with the Health Department, they will receive a Vaccination Record Card with the following important information.

 

·         The vaccine manufacturer (either Moderna or Pfizer)

·         The date the first dose of vaccine was given

·         The date the second vaccine dose is due 

 

It is important to keep the Vaccination Record Card because when making the appointment for the second dose of vaccine, it helps ensure the correct product is received and in the correct timeframe.  The current recommendation is that second dose vaccinations be received either on or after the recommended date on the Vaccination Record Card, not before. 

 

Additional Resources

 

·         The Health Department will announce COVID vaccination POD information on their COVID-19 webpage: http://health.hamiltontn.org/AllServices/Coronavirus(COVID-19)/Vaccine.aspx

·         Please follow the health department via their email newsletter and social media accounts, available at this link: http://health.hamiltontn.org/AllServices/Coronavirus(COVID-19)/ConnectWithUs.aspx.


January 28, 2021

Senator Hagerty Announces Washington, D.C. Staff

January 28, 2021

Trustee Hullander Urges Citizens To Avoid Paying Their Property Tax In Person

January 28, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


United States Senator Bill Hagerty on Thursday announced the appointment of a team to his staff. In addition to the State office appointments announced earlier, Senator Hagerty has appointed ... (click for more)

Trustee Bill Hullander said his office is open, but he is urging citizens to pay their property taxes by a different method than coming to the County Courthouse or the office annex at Bonny Oaks. ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Breaking News

Senator Hagerty Announces Washington, D.C. Staff

United States Senator Bill Hagerty on Thursday announced the appointment of a team to his staff. In addition to the State office appointments announced earlier, Senator Hagerty has appointed Cookeville, Tn. native, John Rader, as his chief of staff, as well as other men and women who will make up his administration, communications, and policy teams in Washington, D.C. “Not only ... (click for more)

Trustee Hullander Urges Citizens To Avoid Paying Their Property Tax In Person

Trustee Bill Hullander said his office is open, but he is urging citizens to pay their property taxes by a different method than coming to the County Courthouse or the office annex at Bonny Oaks. He said with all the COVID-19 safety precautions in place and the tax deadline nearing there could be long lines if many opt to pay in person. He said, "This year we want to encourage ... (click for more)

Opinion

No, Randy, Vol Fans Will Not Shut Up

Referencing Randy Smith's plea for Vol fans to "shut up" I must respectfully tell Randy that No, we won't shut up. Why? Because the fans who spend their hard-earned money and time supporting the Vols are tired of what's been going on now for over a decade. When it comes to hiring a coach, we need to stop shopping at the bargain mart. We need to stop asking "Who would want to ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: "White Allyship"

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, a-swirl in social justice reform yet sorely lacking in common sense, may be on the brink of alienating itself from the very community that supports it. Today the university will host a lecture and celebration focusing on ‘White Allies and Accountability’ when it is my view that such a distasteful folly will reversely reverberate within ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Heupel Ready To Deal With Mountain-Like Challenge At Tennessee

Wednesday was referred to by some as Heupel hump day. Rather than a hump, Tennessee’s new football coach, Josh Heupel, faces a mountain-sized challenge in taking over a program that’s leaking players and being investigated both in house and by the NCAA for alleged recruiting violations. Here’s some more background and thoughts from his introduction: Strategy: After three ... (click for more)

#18 Vols Grind Out 56-53 Win Over Mississippi State

A dominant defensive showing and an offensive effort that saw every Vol score helped the 18th-ranked Tennessee basketball team battle past Mississippi State, 56-53, on Tuesday at Thompson-Boling Arena. After uncharacteristically losing the turnover battle in each of their last two games, the Volunteers (11-3, 5-3 SEC) forced 18 (9-8, 4-5 SEC) turnovers, earning a +7 turnover ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors