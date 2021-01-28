Hamilton County Has 3 New COVID Deaths, 142 New Cases





Hamilton County reported 142 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with 116 patients hospitalized and 25 in Intensive Care Units. Seven others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 42 are county residents.The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 37,680.There were three more deaths from the virus in the county reported since Wednesday, all white males, one was Hispanic, all between the ages of 71-80, bringing the total to 358.The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 35,310, which is 94 percent, and there are 2,012 active cases.