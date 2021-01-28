 Thursday, January 28, 2021 Weather

Breaking News


Dalton Offering COVID Vaccines Feb. 3-4

Thursday, January 28, 2021

The city of Dalton and Whitfield County will be operating a satellite drive-through COVID-19 vaccination site on Wednesday, Feb. 3, and Thursday, Feb. 4. Vaccinations will be made by appointment only to Georgia residents in the following groups: those ages 65 and older and their immediate caretakers, first responders, and healthcare workers.

The drive-through site will be set up at the Dalton Convention Center at 2211 Dug Gap Battle Road. There is no charge for this vaccine. The drive-through site is a cooperative effort of the city of Dalton, Whitfield County, and the State Department of Health's North Georgia Health District. 

Vaccinations will be given by appointment only on Wednesday, Feb. 3, and Thursday, Feb. 4. People without appointments will not be able to receive the vaccine. However, if more than one person traveling to the site together in the same vehicle each have confirmed appointments but were unable to sign up for the same time of day, they can be served at the same time. A link for appointment sign-ups will be posted on daltonga.gov on Friday, Jan. 29 at 9 a.m.

Additional booking dates and times beyond these events will be announced when they are scheduled based on demand and vaccine availability. 

The vaccinations will be made by trained and certified paramedics from the Dalton Fire Department and also volunteer nurses from the community. Support including traffic control and logistical support will be provided by the Dalton Police Department, Dalton Fire Department, and Whitfield County agencies.

Please do not call the Dalton Convention Center or other city departments for information about the vaccinations. The only way to sign up for appointments is online. 


January 29, 2021

Police Blotter: Fussing Women, Man Who Tried To Intervene Tossed Off CARTA Bus; RV Thief Drives Stolen Vehicle Through Storage Company Fence

January 28, 2021

DA Pinkston Says Informant Planted Evidence; 11 Cases Affected

January 28, 2021

Dalton Offering COVID Vaccines Feb. 3-4


Police were called to a residence on Camden Street. A woman had called police for an unknown reason. The woman was on scene crying and she would not talk to police. The woman said she did not ... (click for more)

District Attorney Neal Pinkston said it was learned that a confidential informant working with the Chattanooga Police Department planted evidence in a number of cases. All those charges will ... (click for more)

The city of Dalton and Whitfield County will be operating a satellite drive-through COVID-19 vaccination site on Wednesday, Feb. 3, and Thursday, Feb. 4. Vaccinations will be made by appointment ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Fussing Women, Man Who Tried To Intervene Tossed Off CARTA Bus; RV Thief Drives Stolen Vehicle Through Storage Company Fence

Police were called to a residence on Camden Street. A woman had called police for an unknown reason. The woman was on scene crying and she would not talk to police. The woman said she did not need medical aid, but would not tell police if anything was wrong. The woman's aunt arrived on scene and the woman left with her. * * * Police responded to a vandalism at a business ... (click for more)

DA Pinkston Says Informant Planted Evidence; 11 Cases Affected

District Attorney Neal Pinkston said it was learned that a confidential informant working with the Chattanooga Police Department planted evidence in a number of cases. All those charges will be dismissed. DA Pinkston said, "Yesterday afternoon, our office was notified by the Chattanooga Police Department's Narcotics Unit that they had discovered a confidential informant they ... (click for more)

Opinion

No, Randy, Vol Fans Will Not Shut Up

Referencing Randy Smith's plea for Vol fans to "shut up" I must respectfully tell Randy that No, we won't shut up. Why? Because the fans who spend their hard-earned money and time supporting the Vols are tired of what's been going on now for over a decade. When it comes to hiring a coach, we need to stop shopping at the bargain mart. We need to stop asking "Who would want to ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: "White Allyship"

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, a-swirl in social justice reform yet sorely lacking in common sense, may be on the brink of alienating itself from the very community that supports it. Today the university will host a lecture and celebration focusing on ‘White Allies and Accountability’ when it is my view that such a distasteful folly will reversely reverberate within ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Heupel Ready To Deal With Mountain-Like Challenge At Tennessee

Wednesday was referred to by some as Heupel hump day. Rather than a hump, Tennessee’s new football coach, Josh Heupel, faces a mountain-sized challenge in taking over a program that’s leaking players and being investigated both in house and by the NCAA for alleged recruiting violations. Here’s some more background and thoughts from his introduction: Strategy: After three ... (click for more)

#18 Vols Grind Out 56-53 Win Over Mississippi State

A dominant defensive showing and an offensive effort that saw every Vol score helped the 18th-ranked Tennessee basketball team battle past Mississippi State, 56-53, on Tuesday at Thompson-Boling Arena. After uncharacteristically losing the turnover battle in each of their last two games, the Volunteers (11-3, 5-3 SEC) forced 18 (9-8, 4-5 SEC) turnovers, earning a +7 turnover ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors