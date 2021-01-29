Police Blotter: Fussing Women, Man Who Tried To Intervene Tossed Off CARTA Bus; RV Thief Drives Stolen Vehicle Through Storage Company Fence

Police were called to a residence on Camden Street. A woman had called police for an unknown reason. The woman was on scene crying and she would not talk to police. The woman said she did not need medical aid, but would not tell police if anything was wrong. The woman's aunt arrived on scene and the woman left with her.* * *Police responded to a vandalism at a business at 621 E 11th St. An employee showed police where someone had thrown a brick and a rock through two of the windows in the rear of the building.She said the business has had numerous problems with the homeless camping and loitering on the property. There were no suspects. The business was placed on the Watch List.* * *Police were called to 2201 McCallie Ave. by a CARTA bus driver regarding a verbal disorder at the bus stop on McCallie Ave/N. Kelly St. Police instructed a man and two women to step off the bus. One of the women said that she was talking to herself, and the other woman thought she was "talking (trash)" to her. Both women began swearing at each other, with the man attempting to separate the two. The bus driver said that she no longer wanted these three on her bus. All three were removed from the bus.* * *Police responded to a disorder at Mike's Hole in the Wall, 535 Cherokee Blvd. Officers spoke with the head of security, who said a customer who was highly intoxicated started acting belligerent. He said he tried to serve the man water to sober him up, but he declined. He then saw the man was bothering other customers and asked him to leave. The man argued persistently and eventually decided to leave, but on his way out he smacked another patron on the shoulder. The patron did not want to press charges and the security manager asked for the man to be trespassed from the property. Officers told the security manager to call police if the man returned, so they could trespass him.* * *A woman who lives on E. Main Street said that sometime during the evening, someone had thrown a brick through the front passenger side window of her vehicle. She said they then stole a Marmot coat, two bracelets, a work bag, a bicycle helmet and a pair of gloves from the vehicle. She also said her front passenger side door was damaged and will need to be repainted.* * *Police responded to a call from a man on 14th Avenue. Police found the man in the roadway rambling and not making any sense on why he called police. Officers stayed in the area while the man walked back to his residence.* * *Police were called to 2800 Amnicola Hwy. regarding a BMW 325i parked in the Riverpark, which had closed at sunset. There was a man asleep in the vehicle. The man was checked for warrants and returned a warrant from Georgia that would not extradite. The man's license is suspended and he was told he was not to drive. The man had his girlfriend come pick him up.* * *Officers responded to Public Storage, 7822 E Brainerd Road, and spoke with an employee who said an unknown person had stolen an RV and then driven it through the fence. The owner of the RV said the vehicle was locked and the keys were not in the vehicle. Police did not observe any broken glass around where the vehicle was parked. A BOLO was put out for the vehicle and it was put into NCIC. The only camera footage available of the incident shows the RV driving through the parking lot. No suspects could be seen. Police observed the damage where the RV drove through the fence, causing a large amount of damage to the fence. No suspect information is known at this time. The manager said another RV was also damaged during the incident. Police made contact with the owner of that RV who said the door of his RV had pry marks. Police observed pry marks on the man's RV door. The man said entry was not made into his RV.* * *Police responded to a disorder at a residence on Cherryton Drive. A man said that his ex-wife had slept in his vehicle last night. The man said he was fine with her sleeping there, but wanted her to leave now. The woman said she was willing to leave, but wanted to gather her things from the vehicle before leaving. The man gave the woman permission to retrieve her things from his vehicle. Officers observed the woman grab her purse and photo ID, then she left the residence without further incident.