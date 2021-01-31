Man, 28, Shot And Killed On Dodson Avenue Early Sunday Morning

A 28-year-old man was shot and killed on Dodson Avenue early Sunday morning.

At approximately 3:25 a.m., Chattanooga Police were informed that a shooting had taken place on Dodson Avenue.

Officers responded to the area and were able to determine the location of the incident to be in the 800 block of Dodson Avenue and subsequently secured the scene.

Hamilton County EMS transported the victim to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit were then notified and responded to conduct an investigation.

The victim ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Homicide tip line 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.