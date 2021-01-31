 Sunday, January 31, 2021 48.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Man, 28, Shot And Killed On Dodson Avenue Early Sunday Morning

Sunday, January 31, 2021
A 28-year-old man was shot and killed on Dodson Avenue early Sunday morning.
 
At approximately 3:25 a.m., Chattanooga Police were informed that a shooting had taken place on Dodson Avenue.
 
Officers responded to the area and were able to determine the location of the incident to be in the 800 block of Dodson Avenue and subsequently secured the scene. 
 
Hamilton County EMS transported the victim to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
 
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit were then notified and responded to conduct an investigation.
 
The victim ultimately succumbed to his injuries.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Homicide tip line 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.
You can remain anonymous.


Georgia Has 2 New Coronavirus Deaths; 3,021 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been 2 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 12,570. There were 3,021 new cases, as that total reached 749,867 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 50,237, 105 more than Saturday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 4,489 cases, up 9; 50 deaths; ... (click for more)

Diesel Spill Cleaned Up In Ooltewah Sunday Morning

A motorist called 911 on Sunday morning reporting a gasoline/diesel spill at 6300 Satjanon Drive in Ooltewah. At 10:15 a.m., the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene reporting a piece of construction equipment leaking fuel and traveling into a nearby creek. Tri-Community VFD requested a mutual aid response for the Hamilton County Hazmat team. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Candidates Should Be Proud Of Their Party Affiliation

I have a simple request of all the candidates running for city wide office; stop running from your party affiliation, and start posting your party affiliation on your signage and when you are quoted. I f you are afraid of being associated with a party, to the point of hiding said affiliation, then the good voters of the city should be afraid of you. Harry Uffalussy (click for more)

Roy Exum: Gun Sales Up 53 Percent!

The story is told about a State Trooper who saw a Lexus moving a little quickly on the Interstate and, noticing it was being driven by an older white-haired woman, decided to give her a warm-natured warning. After pulling her over, he walked to the driver’s side window and noticed she was pleasant and unusually spry before she said, “Officer, I must inform you I have a handgun ‘carry’ ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols Dominate #15 Kansas, 80-61

A 52.8 percent shooting mark from the field and a dominant display on the glass pushed the 18th-ranked Tennessee basketball team past No. 15 Kansas, 80-61, on Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Vols (12-3) ripped down 38 rebounds, winning the rebound margin by 15 and holding Kansas (11-6) to no second chance points. Tennessee was also lights out from both 3-point ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Women Top League-Leading Mercer, 69-60

The Chattanooga women’s basketball team placed five in double figures Saturday afternoon at Hawkins Arena to lead the Mocs to a 69-60 Southern Conference victory over Mercer. UTC improves to 9-7 overall and 4-3 in league play while the Bears move to 11-5 on the year and 5-2 against the conference. "We had five in double-figures and our starters just killed it today,” Mocs ... (click for more)


