Hamilton County Health Department To Administer More COVID Vaccines Tuesday And Wednesday

The Hamilton Co. Health Department has received 2,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine and will be giving 1,000 doses tomorrow (Tuesday) at the Health Department’s inoculation center on the Chattanooga State campus. On Wednesday another 1,000 doses will be given. On both days the center will open at 9 a.m.
 
In an effort to further promote fairness and eliminate over-crowding, Tuesday’s vaccines will be limited to those citizens who are 75 or over and whose last names begin with the letter A-to-L.
On Wednesday the vaccines will be given to those 75 with last names beginning with M-to-Z.
 
“We must do everything we can to compensate for our very limited supply while treating the people of Hamilton County as professionally as we can,” said County Mayor Jim Coppinger.
 
“At the present time we have the capacity to prepare and deliver 200 doses every hour. A number of improvements will be implemented following a rough start on Thursday and will include porta-potties, a more functional traffic pattern, and other steps to better serve those who will receive the vaccine.”
 
The mayor said health department officials will carefully count the actual number of those who will get the vaccine and will administer those doses continually until the supply is exhausted. “As soon as we get to the point no additional doses can be given, we will post signage on Amnicola Highway in an effort to keep people from waiting needlessly.”
 
The public needs to be aware that on Monday, the Health Department held a closed vaccination clinic at the inoculation site to administer the vaccine to inpatients at Residential Centers within Phase 1a1 parameters who cannot live independently. The vaccine is being provided by Walgreens and CVS employees through the federal government. These closed clinics will be ongoing and will be scheduled around shipments of the vaccine to the general public.
 
The health department will post the vaccine updates on its website www.heath.hamiltontn.org later Monday afternoon and regularly.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 612,250 on Monday with 3,953 new cases. There have been 143 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 7,168, state Health Department officials said. The state currently has 3,213 people hospitalized from the virus, 40 more than on Sunday. Testing numbers are above 5.673 million across the state. (click for more)

Georgia Has 7 New Coronavirus Deaths; 4,045 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been seven additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 9,900. There were 4,045 new cases, as that total reached 591,106 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 42,595, up 112 from Sunday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 3,380 cases, up 24; 37 deaths; ... (click for more)

Letter To Incoming Rep.-Elect Mike Cameron

To Rep-Elect Mike Cameron, As you begin your honorable service to the people of District 1, I offer my thoughts and encouragement. Of the three branches, it is my observation that the legislature resembles the judicial's court. As a legislator you are a prosecutor of wrongs and a defender of rights. A juror, expressing your conviction to your fellow members' pleas of legislation.

Roy Exum: The Vaccination Blues

Hamilton County has a lot of company both in the state and around the country in bungling distribution of the coronavirus vaccine. In Tullahoma long lines stood outside for hours vying for just 100 doses and there were glitches in almost all of the state's 95 counties as the huge demand easily outweighed availability of the Pfizer vaccine. And if you can believe it, a retired librarian

espnW Selects Kentucky's Howard, Elzy As Week's Honorees

As part of its weekly superlatives, espnW has named University of Kentucky women's basketball head coach Kyra Elzy its national coach of the week and junior guard Rhyne Howard its national player of the week. espnW writer Mechelle Voepel selected the honors and the full article can be found here . Howard is a former standout player for Bradley Central High School. It

Mocs' Eboni Williams Earns back-To-Back SoCon Player Of The Week Honors

Chattanooga women's basketball junior forward Eboni Williams earned her second straight nod from College Sports Madness as its Southern Conference Women's Basketball Player of the Week. Williams posted a double-double to lead Chattanooga to a 77-64 non-conference win over North Alabama to give UTC its 28 th winning record against non-conference opponents. She had a game-highs


