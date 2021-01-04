Hamilton County Health Department To Administer More COVID Vaccines Tuesday And Wednesday

The Hamilton Co. Health Department has received 2,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine and will be giving 1,000 doses tomorrow (Tuesday) at the Health Department’s inoculation center on the Chattanooga State campus. On Wednesday another 1,000 doses will be given. On both days the center will open at 9 a.m.

On Wednesday the vaccines will be given to those 75 with last names beginning with M-to-Z. In an effort to further promote fairness and eliminate over-crowding, Tuesday’s vaccines will be limited to those citizens who are 75 or over and whose last names begin with the letter A-to-L.On Wednesday the vaccines will be given to those 75 with last names beginning with M-to-Z.

“We must do everything we can to compensate for our very limited supply while treating the people of Hamilton County as professionally as we can,” said County Mayor Jim Coppinger.

“At the present time we have the capacity to prepare and deliver 200 doses every hour. A number of improvements will be implemented following a rough start on Thursday and will include porta-potties, a more functional traffic pattern, and other steps to better serve those who will receive the vaccine.”

The mayor said health department officials will carefully count the actual number of those who will get the vaccine and will administer those doses continually until the supply is exhausted. “As soon as we get to the point no additional doses can be given, we will post signage on Amnicola Highway in an effort to keep people from waiting needlessly.”

The public needs to be aware that on Monday, the Health Department held a closed vaccination clinic at the inoculation site to administer the vaccine to inpatients at Residential Centers within Phase 1a1 parameters who cannot live independently. The vaccine is being provided by Walgreens and CVS employees through the federal government. These closed clinics will be ongoing and will be scheduled around shipments of the vaccine to the general public.