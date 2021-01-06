Red Bank Creates Zone For Blood Plasma Collection Centers; Gets 4 Proposals For Old School Property On Dayton Boulevard

The topic that prompted the most interest at the Red Bank Commission meeting Tuesday night was an ordinance that passed on the final reading that clarified rules regulating blood plasma collection centers. In the past summer, an application to locate one of these businesses on Dayton Boulevard in the Save A Lot building was turned down when the board of commissioners voted for a six-month moratorium to consider an appropriate location for such a business. On Tuesday, the commissioners approved amending the city’s zoning ordinance to define where blood plasma collection businesses will be allowed. The approved zone is west of Highway 27 on Morrison Springs Road in the vicinity of other medical service businesses and on the opposite side of the road from any residences. The ordinance also specifies the distance apart in case applications come from more than one business.

That application this summer drew crowds to the commission meetings in opposition, with residents and business owners in Red Bank fearing the negative effects it would have on nearby neighborhoods, businesses and the city as a whole "because of the clientele that it would attract." The same concerns were expressed Tuesday night. City Attorney Arnold Stulce said that a lawful business cannot be excluded from a municipality and that there must be a zone where they can locate. City Manager Tim Thornbury gave assurance that there are no pending applications. The revised zoning has been established in case Red Bank receives an application in the future.

Sidewalks that the city is currently building were also the subject of interest. Construction has begun on a new sidewalk from Newberry to Greenleaf along Dayton Boulevard and will turn onto Ashland Terrace, go up the hill and join a sidewalk in Chattanooga. Mr. Thornbury said that pedestrian walk signs and flashing lights will be put at the crosswalks. Signage is now under review by TDOT and will be bid out after approval is given.

The deadline for developers to submit Requests for Proposals for the old Red Bank Middle School property on Dayton Boulevard was Tuesday. The city manager said that four had been received. The next step will be for him to review the proposals and make sure they conform to the RFP that the city issued. They are expected to be presented to the commissioners at the Feb. 2 meeting after which he will put an overview of each on Red Bank’s website. Public meetings will follow.

The owner of property at 3348 Easton Ave. requested and received approval to change the zoning on the building, which was originally designed as a duplex. When the city did a mass rezoning five years ago, that lot was mistakenly zoned R-1, single family residential. Changing the zoning back to R-2 is correcting a mistake, said the city attorney, and with the change the owner accepted the condition that a driveway with a turn around be added to the property.

Leaf pick-up is continuing, said the city manager. If residents have additional leaves after their address has been collected, they should bag the remainder and call city hall to pick them up. Christmas trees can be taken to the curb for brush collection or taken to the recycling center, said the city manager.

Becky Browder was reappointed to the planning commission by Commissioner Pete Phillips. He said that she is highly qualified and brings a lot of real estate and zoning experience having worked as the real property manager for Hamilton County for 30 years. Vacancies on the board of zoning appeals and the WWTA Board will be appointed after applications have been put on the city’s website. Residents can also send a letter of interest and their qualifications via email to the city.

The Red Bank Food Pantry located at the Red Bank Methodist Church distributes food on the first and third Thursdays of the month. The next day it is open will be this Thursday from 4:30 until 6 p.m. The organization is short on volunteers, said Mayor Hollie Berry. Volunteers can sign up online for various jobs there such as unloading donations and packing bags in addition to loading cars. The food pantry is also accepting donations which can be made by check or online.

Activities of Seniors On the Go have been put on hold until guidelines change regarding COVID-19, reported Commissioner Ruth Jeno. She also said the Red Bank Commission will be designating a day to honor Coach Tom Weathers who coached football at Red Bank High School for 29 years and who died at the beginning of December.

Vice Mayor Stefanie Dalton told the commissioners that she would like for the city to organize a day of service to honor Martin Luther King on Jan. 18. She made the suggestion of volunteering at the Dawn School and asks for residents to submit other recommendations of needed projects in the city. One participant in the meeting suggested offering help to the elderly who may need assistance with their homes, while observing COVID-19 restrictions.

The next commission meeting’s agenda will include a discussion of prayer versus a moment silence at the beginning of each commission meeting.