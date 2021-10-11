October 12, 2021
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ANCHONDO, SUSANA
3307 CALHOUN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING
Since Signal Mountain Town Manager Boyd Veal is retiring effective in December, Honna Rogers gave the town council an overview of the process recommended for the search of a new town manager, which typically takes three-four months. Ms. Rogers is the municipal management consultant with MTAS, the organization that assists municipalities in the state of Tennessee.
MTAS will
I am a veterinarian in Hixson. We need national standards that allow for safety and freedom casting our ballots.
I seek an impartial system where every vote counts. We must call for fair elections so that our elected constituents can deliver for us.
Please fix the Jim Crow filibuster.
Jessica Claudio
* * *
Jessica Claudio makes some interesting points in her tirade
Eight states – including Tennessee – have banned the controversial Critical Race Theory from being taught in schools and another 20 states have legislation in the works to do the same thing. But at Chattanooga-based Blue Cross-Blue Shield of Tennessee, the openly racist program is allegedly being "force fed" to its 6,700 employees. According to a number of sources, the vastly unpopular
Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral became a candidate for the Heisman Trophy before Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker nailed down the Vols’ starting job.
To say Hooker has closed some ground during the past month is like confirming a little bit of water flows over Niagara Falls. He has presided over 28-point first quarters during the past two games. The output for 15 minutes has been
The Chattanooga Mocs and ETSU Bucs know each other really well. They may not have seen each other since 2019, but that doesn’t mean there’s any need for extended introductions. This is a game that’s circled from the moment ink hits paper setting the date in the first place.
It's the Rail Rivalry. A tradition unlike any other featuring the most prestigious railroad tie in sports.