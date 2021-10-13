Grove Street Justice Rally Will Be Saturday

Tragedy struck on the Westside of Chattanooga on the night of Sept. 25. Seven women were shot leaving two dead. Nearly four weeks later, no arrests have been made.

On the 26th anniversary of the Million Man March organizers are declaring A Day of Atonement, Reconciliation and Responsibility. The initial call was for 100 black men to contribute $100 each to raise $10,000 to establish a Grove Street Justice Fund. The purpose of this fund is to assist in the arrest and conviction of those who committed this crime on Sept. 25.

A Grove Street Justice Rally will be held on Saturday at noon at the Westside softball field.

The goal of the Grove Street Justice Rally is to expand the call to the entire community: men, women, and children. Saturday will be a day of prayer and fasting for the healing of the community.

To confirm attendance, email thecommunityhaven@gmail.com or call 645-3712 for more information.

