Grove Street Justice Rally Will Be Saturday

Wednesday, October 13, 2021

Tragedy struck on the Westside of Chattanooga on the night of Sept. 25. Seven women were shot leaving two dead. Nearly four weeks later, no arrests have been made.

On the 26th anniversary of the Million Man March organizers are declaring A Day of Atonement, Reconciliation and Responsibility. The initial call was for 100 black men to contribute $100 each to raise $10,000 to establish a Grove Street Justice Fund. The purpose of this fund is to assist in the arrest and conviction of those who committed this crime on Sept. 25.

A Grove Street Justice Rally will be held on Saturday at noon at the Westside softball field. 

The goal of the Grove Street Justice Rally is to expand the call to the entire community: men, women, and children.  Saturday will be a day of prayer and fasting for the healing of the community.

To confirm attendance, email thecommunityhaven@gmail.com or call 645-3712 for more information.


County Administering About 500 COVID Booster Shots Per Day; No Appointment Needed

Sheriff's Office Gets $28,000 Donation; Seeks More Funds For FUSE Program

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills


County Administering About 500 COVID Booster Shots Per Day; No Appointment Needed

Those interested in getting a Pfizer vaccine booster shot will no longer need to schedule an appointment beforehand. Interim health department administrator Sabrina Novak told the County Commissioners that rule was no longer in place as of Monday. She said around 500 booster shots are being administered per day, and that the number of vaccinations administered are “low numbers.” ... (click for more)

Sheriff's Office Gets $28,000 Donation; Seeks More Funds For FUSE Program

Sheriff Jim Hammond and Gino Bennett asked the County Commission to accept a $28,000 donation to the sheriff’s office during Wednesday’s agenda session. The money comes courtesy of AEGIS, the Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Foundation. What that money will be used for will be specified at a later date. “The AEGIS foundation has funds they wish to donate to the sheriff’s office for ... (click for more)

Opinion

Vile Content In The Libraries At The Hamilton County Schools - And Response

I must warn you, the content of this opinion piece may be offensive to some. For that I apologize. The following excepts from books in Hamilton County Schools are deemed acceptable by school administration. Therefore, parents need to see them and make their own decisions as to whether they think they are acceptable for their children. At our September 16, school board meeting, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Jon Gruden's Mistakes

There is a most delightful meme circling around the Internet of a furious Nick Saban shown during a game, with the caption, “I want all them d*** Charger, Camaro, and Challenger keys on my desk first thing tomorrow morning!” A lot of men and women and students think that’s funny, particularly in light of the fact Saban’s top-ranked Alabama was upset by unranked Texas A&M last ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga Red Wolves Make History By Securing Playoff Spot

No strangers to creating history this season, the Chattanooga Red Wolves have officially clinched their spot for the 2021 USL League One Playoffs for the first time since the club’s inauguration. The Red Wolves punched their ticket into the postseason on Tuesday evening following New England Revolution II’s 1-0 win against Forward Madison. Entering the final stretch of the ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC Prepares For Key Road Trip

The Chattanooga FC boys in blue are preparing for a crucial two game road trip, with just eight games left in the season. CFC sit tied for 7th in the table, and every point counts in the race for the NISA championship. This next week is a great opportunity to gain some ground. On Sunday, Coach Peter Fuller will bring his team to Michigan to face Michigan Stars on Sunday, October ... (click for more)


