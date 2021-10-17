 Sunday, October 17, 2021 Weather

Game Ends In Chaos As Kiffin Returns To Knoxville And Narrowly Wins

Sunday, October 17, 2021

The long-awaited return of Lane Kiffin to Neyland Stadium ended in chaos as many in the crowd of over 102,000 tossed hundreds of bottles and other debris onto the field, causing a 25-minute delay and injuring some fans who were hit in the head by flying objects.

Tennessee still had a chance at a comeback in the final 54 seconds, but two final efforts to get into the end zone fell short. #13 Ole Miss, 5-1, escaped with a 31-26 victory.

The pandemonium started when referees ruled that Tennessee had fallen just short of the needed yardage on a fourth and 27 with time winding down. There was a delay to review the call and the ruling on the field stood.

That brought on the barrage onto the field, and it continued despite pleas over the public address system for the fans to halt and let the game finish.

UT cheerleaders, the dance team and the band all scurried off the field to safety.

As the debris fell, a golf ball struck the hip of Coach Kiffin, who drew the undying hatred of Vols fans in 2010 when he departed after just one season to become the head coach at the University of Southern California.

When his Ole Miss squad ran onto the field, he was met by a deafening chorus of boos. He responded with a wave and then a shrug of his shoulders.

Before and after the game, he declined to criticize the UT fans, praising their passion for the game and the remarkable venue that is Neyland Stadium.

The game might have been called, but UT had three timeouts remaining with Ole Miss with the ball. The visitors quickly went three and out, punting to Velus Jones who ran it back 40 yards and put the Vols in business for a possible dramatic last-minute drive to pay dirt.

As the potential comeback played out and with the band hidden away in the Neyland tunnels, "Rocky Top" had to be piped in to the PA system.

Quarterback Hendon Hooker got the ball downfield and in range for the dramatic finish. But he had been hobbling before, and he fell to the ground after trying to walk back to begin the next play. He lay on the ground for several minutes before finally being helped off. He did not put any weight on his right leg as he was escorted to the sidelines.

Joe Milton, the lanky former Michigan quarterback, engineered a first-down pass. He fired a shot into the back of the end zone that was just out of the reach of Cedric Tillman, who had run for a TD earlier in the contest.

With three seconds left, Milton could find no Vol receiver open and he was finally pushed out of bounds, ending the hopes of Vol fans to vanquish Lane Kiffin. 


Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday


Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Chairman Henderson). III. Special Presentation.



Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AVERETTE, JAMES BRANDON 1300 WHOOTEN RD RINGGOLD, 30736 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) --- BALLARD, ANTHONY MONTREL 2401 Chamberlain Ave Chattanooga, 374043314 Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARNOLD, TRACY DARRYL 9517 LOT A BARBEE ROAD SODDY DASIY, 37379 Age at Arrest: 56 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County AGGRAVATED ASSAULT POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA FAILURE TO APPEAR --- BENIBO, DAFIYA B 1615 LYNBROOK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest:

Don't Double The City Judge's Workload Or Cut Their Pay

Why would any City Council person want to double the work load of our wonderful city judge and cut her pay in half? The answer should be no, no, no. Ed Gravitte

Why Mandates Are Ridiculous - And Response

Hamilton County COVID cases 62,525 Hamilton County COVID deaths 638 By my math 62525/638 = 0.012 percent 0.012 percent of people that got COVID died from it 99.988 percent survived including myself I just wanted to point out how ridiculous vaccine mandates really are and how COVID hysteria, driven by the media and federal government, is unwarranted. Vaccines reduce

Tennessee Comeback Falls Short As Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels Prevail, 31-26

Heisman candidate Matt Corral completed 21 of 38 passes for 231 yards and threw two touchdown passes, but the story of the night is what he did with his legs. Corral had a career-high 195 yards on the ground as Ole Miss silenced a hostile Tennessee crowd and left town with a wild 31-26 victory over the Volunteers. In total, Corral made up 426 of 510 total yards for the Rebels.

Maxwell Leads Defense As Mocs Prevail, 21-16

Devonnsha Maxwell lined up shaded just outside the right tackle's shoulder. He blasted out of his stance and knocked the Buccaneer blocker backward. Maxwell bent around the edge, lunged toward ETSU quarterback Tyler Riddell, and brought him to the ground for one of his three and a half drive-killing fourth quarter sacks. Maxwell's school-record 4.5 sacks on the day was a UT-Chattanooga


