Truck That Overturned On Curve Of Old Wauhatchie Pike Had Large Load Of Corn Syrup

Thursday, October 21, 2021
- photo by CFD

A tanker truck that overturned on a hairpin curve at 2500 Old Wauhatchie Pike on Thursday morning was carrying 46,000 pounds of corn syrup.

The Chattanooga Fire Department said there was no product leak.

Squad 1, Squad 20, Quint 3, Special Ops Division, Hazmat and the Battalion Chief for District 1 went to the scene at 8 a.m.

Officials said there was very little oil and diesel fuel leaking out of the truck and it was contained. An environmental company was there to help with the cleanup, as well as Doug Yates Towing & Recovery.

Officials stated, "Everyone is working together to develop a plan to remove the corn syrup from the truck and then get it uprighted."

The driver was not injured.


Top City Of Chattanooga Salaries

Police Blotter: Woman Says "Willie" Touched Her Feet While He Was Lying On Sidewalk; Police Search For Peeping Tom

